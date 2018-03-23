After Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s violent threats, Twitterati bid for a WWE match

Some even demanded a WWE match between Joe Biden and Donald Trump! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Some even demanded a WWE match between Joe Biden and Donald Trump! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Former US vice-president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are not new to meme world. Neither is their dislike for each other. However, when Biden recently launched a scathing attack against the POTUS, and the latter retorted in his usual scornful way, Twitterati couldn’t stop taking a dig at the two “old” men and it’s hilarious. Some even demanded the two to wrestle each other in a WWE match!

On Tuesday (March 21), the former US VP, addressing a rally in University of Miami, said that he would have “beat the hell out of” Trump over his nasty remarks against women had he been in high school. According to reports, Biden said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” He went on to recall his high school days, and told the crowd, “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

Soon, Biden was criticised for his “loose” remark and many argued that it was not excepted from a seasoned politician. Trump too, lashed out at him and took to Twitter to attack him. The 71-year-old president bragged, “he [Biden] doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Soon this spat that could lead to a brawl, became the fodder of memes and jokes on the Twitterverse. It got so much attention that the two US senators from rival parties challenged each other to a duel. Thankfully, it was just a snowball fight. And on the other hand, Tweeple couldn’t stop imagining how the actual scene would look like if they both got into a fight. Sample this.

A preview of the Joe Biden vs Donald Trump fight for the ages pic.twitter.com/mUjUP2xX4h — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 22, 2018

I think a Trump-Biden pay-per-view fight could raise billions of dollars for a good cause, like moving us all to Australia. — Dave Barry (@rayadverb) March 22, 2018

A preview of the Donald Trump v Joe Biden fight. pic.twitter.com/Px6Obi8y2k — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 22, 2018

Am I the only one who actually wants to see Trump fight Biden? Preferably in some sort of Mad Max-style thunderdome arena. — Rónán Mi$téil (@misteil) March 22, 2018

I never knew I wanted to see this happen, Trump vs Biden would be 10x bigger than Mayweather vs McGregor http://t.co/XKrSLvnPbz — Colin Lennon (@my_names_colin) March 22, 2018

Trump Vs Biden Fight Training Sneak-peek: pic.twitter.com/7LNo3UpCJ0 — 45Lies💎 (@LiesLies45) March 22, 2018

biden: u r awful to women!

trump: u r awful in general!

biden: i will fight u, for the honor of women!

trump: i would kick ur butt!

biden: u better not talk 2 me like that!

trump: u r weak in ur mind and body! women: *walked away 10 minutes ago, have taken over government* — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) March 22, 2018

The fight would go like this.

Trump: Says something stupid.

Biden: Challenges Trump to duel….of words.

Trump: I have the best words. I know so many words.

Biden: Spell moron.

Trump: T•R•U•M•P

Biden :You win.

Walks away smiling. #JoeBiden #trumpIsAnIdiot http://t.co/fmbWX29xnd — BreitFox News® (@BreitFoxNews) March 22, 2018

How I imagine a Joe Biden vs Donald Trump street fight would go pic.twitter.com/U3RjZX0jbX — Derek (@Latin4Cookies) March 22, 2018

The Biden-Trump fight is gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/JmC4MwhdM3 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 22, 2018

Footage of Trump and Biden fighting pic.twitter.com/XAvkOvk2kz — State of Confuzun (@STATEofCONFUZUN) March 22, 2018

Live look at Biden-Trump fight pic.twitter.com/pS3MZ1EsWX — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 22, 2018

I’m just thinking to myself what a Donald Trump vs Joe Biden bout would look like. I keep picturing Trump as Glass Joe. pic.twitter.com/13QSYbfTgb — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 22, 2018

Can we have these guys be the sports commentators when trump vs Biden? pic.twitter.com/RVMYWFO3RA — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) March 22, 2018

A preview of the Trump/Biden fight. pic.twitter.com/7TGqpJez69 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 22, 2018

People are spoiling for a Trump/Biden fight but you know what it would look like pic.twitter.com/4eH6riEbDT — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 22, 2018

The Donald Trump/Joe Biden Feud As Explained By Those Old Muppets pic.twitter.com/Y903jvSs81 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 22, 2018

Live look in of the Trump/Biden fight pic.twitter.com/dnVom68v5d — Trillbilly Worker’s Party (@thetrillbillies) March 22, 2018

