Horror writer Stephen King trolls Donald Trump for his Obama ‘wire-tapping conspiracy’ with Twitter short story

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 2:57 pm
US President Donald Trump never ceases to make headlines. Be it for right reasons or wrong, no one gets to be in the news as much as him. But, one fact that has become quite evident is that a lot of people – both US citizens and people from elsewhere – are not happy with many of the orders issued by the President and hardly miss out on a chance to take a dig at him.

So, when the POTUS recently posted a series of tweets claiming that the Obama administration had tapped the wires of his New York offices during the 2016 election campaign, a backlash was always on the cards. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” is what he tweeted out on March 4.

Trump’s serious accusations against his predecessor Barack Obama and his administration that were not backed by any evidence drew a sarcastic response from the popular US-based horror writer, Stephen King. The writer, in an explicit attempt at mocking the President, tweeted out a short story of sorts which said that not only did Obama tap the wires himself but also stole strawberry ice-cream from the ‘mess locker’. The author went on to say that while Obama was doing all this, Michelle Obama stood guard. King even wisecracked and warned Trump by suggesting that the former US President never left the White House, and is staying in one of the closets.

Check out his tweets here.

King wasn’t the only one to take a jibe at POTUS. Here’s a tweet by Obama’s former chief speechwriter Jon Favreau that has us in splits.

 

In case you haven’t read Trump’s tweets, these are the controversial tweets that created a lot of noise.

 

King has always been a critic of Trump. Besides censuring the President for many of his directives, he had also written a 140-word horror story last year taking a jibe at Trump.

 

 

