Horror writer Stephen King trolls Donald Trump for his Obama ‘wire-tapping conspiracy’ with Twitter short story

Does Obama still live in the White House? (Source: File Photo) Does Obama still live in the White House? (Source: File Photo)

US President Donald Trump never ceases to make headlines. Be it for right reasons or wrong, no one gets to be in the news as much as him. But, one fact that has become quite evident is that a lot of people – both US citizens and people from elsewhere – are not happy with many of the orders issued by the President and hardly miss out on a chance to take a dig at him.

ALSO READ| Snap of Hilary Clinton reading Mike Pence email headline goes viral

So, when the POTUS recently posted a series of tweets claiming that the Obama administration had tapped the wires of his New York offices during the 2016 election campaign, a backlash was always on the cards. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” is what he tweeted out on March 4.

Trump’s serious accusations against his predecessor Barack Obama and his administration that were not backed by any evidence drew a sarcastic response from the popular US-based horror writer, Stephen King. The writer, in an explicit attempt at mocking the President, tweeted out a short story of sorts which said that not only did Obama tap the wires himself but also stole strawberry ice-cream from the ‘mess locker’. The author went on to say that while Obama was doing all this, Michelle Obama stood guard. King even wisecracked and warned Trump by suggesting that the former US President never left the White House, and is staying in one of the closets.

ALSO READ| Kal Penn’s hilarious spoof to mock Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway is going viral

Check out his tweets here.

Not only did Obama tap Trump’s phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Obama tapped Trump’s phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He’s in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

King wasn’t the only one to take a jibe at POTUS. Here’s a tweet by Obama’s former chief speechwriter Jon Favreau that has us in splits.

Barack Obama’s master plan:

1) Wiretap the opposition

2) Gather damaging info

3) Say nothing

4) Let him win

5) Ride off into the sunset — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 5, 2017

In case you haven’t read Trump’s tweets, these are the controversial tweets that created a lot of noise.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

King has always been a critic of Trump. Besides censuring the President for many of his directives, he had also written a 140-word horror story last year taking a jibe at Trump.

My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 21, 2016

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd