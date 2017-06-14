Donald Trump’s 71st birthday has Twiteratti punning and meme-ing in ‘celebration’

“Who else do you think will be invited to #TrumpsBirthday?”, a Twitter user shared this photo asking the question. (Source: Twitter) “Who else do you think will be invited to #TrumpsBirthday?”, a Twitter user shared this photo asking the question. (Source: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump is celebrating his 71st birthday on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. And the day wasn’t any different from his other days during the presidency, with him tweeting, rather bragging and people lambasting him for doing so. Perhaps, the only thing bright on his Twitter wall today were the multicoloured balloons, flying and popping. Even though it’s an automated feature of the micro-blogging site, people were unhappy with that too!

Trump, though, has a history of extravagant birthday celebrations with lavish parties and flaunting of wealth, nothing really is known how the POTUS would be celebrating this birthday. We just know know that First Lady Melania Trump and their 10-year-old son Barron will fly down to Washington and join him at the White House finally. Not a bad birthday present, right.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the FLOTUS “urged her ‘loyal’ friends to sign a card for the president in an email to supporters last Thursday, adding: ‘I need your help to make it a birthday my husband will never forget’.”

In fact, an anti-Trump group is all set to celebrate his #SadBirthday outside Trump Tower in Manhattan and give him a gift — flight tickets to Russia, or as the group Rise and Resist puts it, “back to Russia”, the Newsweek reported.

People also felt that the timing of his first full cabinet meeting was weird, where every member took turn to thank and praise the President. Netizens ruled it was nothing but one of his “self-satisfying act(s) of narcissism”.

With James Comey’s powerful testimony and the debate about Russian interference in the 2016 election still looming large, this is certainly an unusual birthday for the POTUS, but at least one thing hasn’t changed – the trolls and their creativity. Check these out:

June 14 is Donald Trump’s 71st birthday! For the event every American must do something to make America great again. Easy for Trump: RESIGN! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) June 14, 2017

It’s #TrumpsBirthday we should give him the gift of loud protests in front of the WH. #LiarInChief — Bailey Magno (@BaileyMagno) June 14, 2017

On this day in 1946, @realDonaldTrump was born, and he’d happily lied ever since. Happy birthday Donald!#TrumpsBirthday pic.twitter.com/xdHWziG33m — It’s Me (@Chi_Di_Ebere) June 14, 2017

We should all send him a special postcard 😆 pic.twitter.com/0g1P4fx0vb — oufenix (D) (@oufenix) June 14, 2017

Trump’s Cabinet preparing modest event to celebrate President’s 71st birthday. pic.twitter.com/qt3v1SKTs4 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 14, 2017

Once Trump is ousted and sanity is restored, the US will commemorate June 14th as a national day of mourning. — Dan Dassow (@DanDassow) June 14, 2017

I just saw your animated Bday Balloons… pic.twitter.com/IjqQER3SDF — davydogg (@davydawgg) June 14, 2017

He’s 71 and doesn’t like this photo being used. Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/CPE9KUOkD2 — alison leith (@Ali_Leith) June 14, 2017

Me giving Trump his 71 Birthday punches… pic.twitter.com/2deqZQlr89 — Dandelion Dollars (@DandelionDollar) June 14, 2017

