Latest news

From dog to goat poop: Twitterati share the worst thing they have eaten

Canadian writer Nicole Cliffe asked people on social media about the worst thing they had ever eaten. The response made her wonder what she had done. From avocado to dog poop, people filled Twitter with some disgusting replies.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2018 6:03 pm
most disgusting thing ever eaten, what is the most disgusting thing ever eaten, social media worst thing eaten, twitter reaction, Indian express, indian express news What is the worst thing you have eaten? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

Trying out new dishes and experimenting with food is something many of us have done. However, not all results are positive and sometimes what we eat is probably the worst ever. Pondering on the same thought Canadian writer Nicole Cliffe asked people on social media about the worst thing that they had eaten. She tweeted, “Tell me about the worst thing you’ve ever eaten.” She further elaborated her tweet, explaining what all she expected in response. The next tweet read, “Would prefer “horribly spoiled/paint thinner stirred in” stories to “I was in China and they served me something I think is gross.”

Soon, people started responding to the post, sharing the worst thing they had ever eaten. While some shared common dishes that they found disgusting, others gave out gruesome details. From poop to ‘disgusting’ medicines, a lot of things were posted leaving Cliffe wondering what she had started.

Here are some of the hilariously disgusting responses that the tweet received.

What is the worst thing you have eaten? Tell us in the comments section below or tweet to us at @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 13: Latest News