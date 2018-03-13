From dog to goat poop: Twitterati share the worst thing they have eaten

What is the worst thing you have eaten? (Source: Thinkstock Images) What is the worst thing you have eaten? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Trying out new dishes and experimenting with food is something many of us have done. However, not all results are positive and sometimes what we eat is probably the worst ever. Pondering on the same thought Canadian writer Nicole Cliffe asked people on social media about the worst thing that they had eaten. She tweeted, “Tell me about the worst thing you’ve ever eaten.” She further elaborated her tweet, explaining what all she expected in response. The next tweet read, “Would prefer “horribly spoiled/paint thinner stirred in” stories to “I was in China and they served me something I think is gross.”

Soon, people started responding to the post, sharing the worst thing they had ever eaten. While some shared common dishes that they found disgusting, others gave out gruesome details. From poop to ‘disgusting’ medicines, a lot of things were posted leaving Cliffe wondering what she had started.

Tell me about the worst thing you’ve ever eaten. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 12, 2018

(Would prefer “horribly spoiled/paint thinner stirred in” stories to “I was in China and they served me something I think is gross.”) — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 12, 2018

Here are some of the hilariously disgusting responses that the tweet received.

Nicole it was awful I don’t even know how to describe it but my abuela once mixed mayo and two slices of cinnamon raisin bread + a kraft single into a kind of awful bread pudding with the goal of making me vomit (I was sick and she said it’d be good for me to) — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 12, 2018

I used to watch my grandma’s father chew tobacco, and when I was a very small child, I thought I found some of his tobacco in the yard. It was goat poop. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) March 12, 2018

Wow. Okay. I haven’t told this story outside of friends/family. We had a puppy. We were in the house making s’mores over the fireplace. It was dark. I dropped my chocolate. What I picked up and put in my mouth was not chocolate. It was dog poop. — Sarah (@TheTennisstorm) March 12, 2018

Brownies that had been accidentally baked on a n unclean pan that had traces of lamb and beef. — Mr. Jackpots (@LazlosGhost) March 12, 2018

Mom, sister & I split a Ghirardelli Chocolate bar in the dark watching “Cheers” on TV. My dad came down for the last 1/4th, turned on the light, and realized it was crawling with maggots.

Doctor told us to take Ipecac to throw up the maggots. There were 3 of us and 2 bathrooms. — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) March 12, 2018

I got some kind of fancy-ass organic salad mix, and it had a LIVE BEETLE that DEFENSE MECHANISMED in my mouth, and if I loved myself I’d only eat ice berg from now on. — Stephanie Insley Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) March 12, 2018

My grandma notoriously never threw anything away so once I cracked open a cold Pepsi at her house and took a big gulp and it was so old that every chemical had separated!!! a taste I cannot even begin to try to describe — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 12, 2018

In Iceland – Hákarl. It’s fermented shark’s head that is buried in the ground, then left to hang for 4-5 months. It smells and tastes like a cat litter box you should have changed weeks ago. I promise I’m not kidding. — Carson Stanwood (@carsonstanwood) March 12, 2018

My ex’s grandmas served a “salad” made with lime jello, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, and had a “frosting” of mayo. I HAD to take a bite to be polite. He refused to eat it. 😂 — Sarah Constantino (@sewzinski) March 12, 2018

can we share on behalf of our disgusting friends from college? because two guys I lived with once spent fall break eating their way through one giant pizza they ordered at the start of the week and stored under a bed — Ella (@tofuidol) March 12, 2018

What is the worst thing you have eaten? Tell us in the comments section below or tweet to us at @ietrending.

