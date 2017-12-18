Dog survives US plane crash that kills 3 persons, 2nd canine

Dog survives plane crash in the US. (Source: File Photo) Dog survives plane crash in the US. (Source: File Photo)

Three people died when a small plane crashed in the US state of Indiana, police said today.

The single-engine Cessna went down and caught fire behind a home in a heavily-wooded area of the Midwestern state at about 9:10 pm (0210 GMT) local time on Saturday, the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The crash “claimed the lives of all three people on board” as well as a dog, it said. “A second dog survived the crash and showed up at a nearby residence.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for injuries,” the police said. They did not release the victims’ identities. The plane was flying from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland.

