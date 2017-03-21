Doctors remove world’s ‘largest ovarian cyst’ weighing equivalent to ten babies

The cyst grew rapidly in 11 months and by the time it was operated weighed more than 30 kgs. (Representational image/ Thinkstock images) The cyst grew rapidly in 11 months and by the time it was operated weighed more than 30 kgs. (Representational image/ Thinkstock images)

In a life-saving surgery, doctors managed to save the life of a 24-year-old woman who had an abdominal cyst that weighed 5 stones (almost 32 kgs)! Yes, the unidentified Mexican woman was given new life by a team of doctors who managed to extract the tumour as a whole.

“Dr. Erik Hanson Viana at Mexico’s General Hospital performed pioneering surgery to remove the cyst – believed to be the biggest-ever removed whole,” the Daily Mail, UK reported. The huge tumour almost weighed equivalent to the weight of TEN newborn babies!

The young woman noticed that she was gaining weight massively in a very short period of time despite being on a diet. After a few medical tests, it was confirmed that she had an ovarian cyst, that grew massively in 11 months.

“By the time of surgery it had a density of five stone and put her at risk of heart failure as it crushed her internal organs, meaning she had problems walking, breathing and eating,” the report added.

In a pioneering operation, the doctors removed the tumour from her body last year at Mexico’s General Hospital. Six months later, the woman is recovering well and has been living a normal life.

“This is the biggest cyst I have operated on, it was so large that it took up 95% of the patient’s abdomen. It’s really rare to operate on a cyst this big, it measured half a metre in diameter and the circumference was 157 cm,” the doctor told the daily.

He also added that from all the researches he found that this was the “largest ovarian cyst ever to be removed whole without draining it first or spilling it.”

