‘Do you wet your toothbrush first or put toothpaste first?’ Twitterati attempt to answer

Do you wet your toothbrush first or put your toothpaste first? You might consider this a banal question but this has left people on Twitter divided in their opinion. You might think it is banal but the question on the micro-blogging site started a fun discussion online.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2018 8:41 pm
viral tweets, funny tweets, tooth brush tooth paste debate, toothbrush toothpaste funny viral thread, indian express, indian express news Do you wet the toothbrush first or apply toothpaste first? (Source: Thinkstock Image)
No matter how much you read and know, there will be certain questions that will always confound and perplex you. There might be uncountable questions but not all of them have answers, or let us just say not all questions have answers that everybody agrees upon. Such an inconclusive question has come up and baffled people on social media. Do you wet your toothbrush first or put your toothpaste first? Yes, this is the question that has left people on Twitter divided in their opinion. You might think it is banal but the question asked by a user with the Twitter handle @envyteeee that started a fun discussion. “[D]o y’all wet the toothbrush first, or put toothpaste on first,” she asked and what followed was a plethora of responses.

While some said, “I wet the toothbrush,” few said that they “[p]ut toothpaste on first”. Some even provided a reason for their answer and wrote, “I put the toothpaste first because if not then it slides off” while another reasoned, while another wrote, “I don’t wet my toothbrush first. A: waste of water even if it is for just a second. B: I rinse my toothbrush after I use every time it so it’s not like it’s gross. C: it’s going to get wet once you put water on it anyway why does it matter.” Some, quite above the debate, shared that they, apparently, rinse their toothbrush twice. “I rinse the toothbrush, put toothpaste on it, then rinse it again,” wrote one. There were also some who seriously judged others for not rinsing their toothbrush before putting on the toothpaste. “Those who don’t wet their toothbrush before putting on the toothpaste are likely the same people who pour milk in their bowls before cereal,” wrote one.

Here are some of the tweets.

Some clearly were above the debate.

