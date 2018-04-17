Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Do you expect your medical practitioner to be of a certain gender? This tweet ignites a huge debate

The post, which has received over 17,000 retweets and one lakh likes, has created quite a buzz on social media with one set of people wondering whether a child should refuse to get checked by a doctor simply on the basis of their gender.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 9:16:51 pm
While many felt that the child should be comfortable, others thought that gender should not be a criterion while selecting medical practitioners.
It is often a task for parents to take their children to the hospital, be it because of their fear of the injection or simply due to the abhorrent aura of the place. However, a mother faced a different problem altogether that left her quite amused. Taking to Twitter, Alissa Nutting shared her bizarre experience online.

She tweeted, “My daughter started crying at the dentist office bc the dentist “is a boy” and the dentist said “sorry, there are no girl dentists at this office” & my daughter looked at me & said “why did we come here.” While it isn’t rare for children to cry over a medical check-up, the fact that this child cried over the gender of the doctor has intrigued many.

The post, which has received over 17,000 retweets and one lakh likes, has created quite a buzz on social media with one set of people wondering whether a child should refuse to get checked by a doctor on the basis of the gender. Meanwhile, the others stress that a child’s comfort level is the most important thing and if s/he does not feel comfortable, they should not be forced.

While some felt that it is important for the child to be “comfortable”, others wrote that it is also important for the child to be taught that life “isn’t going to conveniently be rearranged every single time they feel uncomfortable”. Few also felt that the tweet seemed to diss a medical professional just on the basis of gender and not their qualification. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet received.

What do you think about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

