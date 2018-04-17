Do you expect your medical practitioner to be of a certain gender? This tweet ignites a huge debate

While many felt that the child should be comfortable, others thought that gender should not be a criterion while selecting medical practitioners. (Source: UCLA School of Dentistry/Wikimedia Commons) While many felt that the child should be comfortable, others thought that gender should not be a criterion while selecting medical practitioners. (Source: UCLA School of Dentistry/Wikimedia Commons)

It is often a task for parents to take their children to the hospital, be it because of their fear of the injection or simply due to the abhorrent aura of the place. However, a mother faced a different problem altogether that left her quite amused. Taking to Twitter, Alissa Nutting shared her bizarre experience online.

She tweeted, “My daughter started crying at the dentist office bc the dentist “is a boy” and the dentist said “sorry, there are no girl dentists at this office” & my daughter looked at me & said “why did we come here.” While it isn’t rare for children to cry over a medical check-up, the fact that this child cried over the gender of the doctor has intrigued many.

The post, which has received over 17,000 retweets and one lakh likes, has created quite a buzz on social media with one set of people wondering whether a child should refuse to get checked by a doctor on the basis of the gender. Meanwhile, the others stress that a child’s comfort level is the most important thing and if s/he does not feel comfortable, they should not be forced.

My daughter started crying at the dentist office bc the dentist “is a boy” and the dentist said “sorry, there are no girl dentists at this office” & my daughter looked at me & said “why did we come here.” — Alissa Nutting (@AlissaNutting) April 16, 2018

While some felt that it is important for the child to be “comfortable”, others wrote that it is also important for the child to be taught that life “isn’t going to conveniently be rearranged every single time they feel uncomfortable”. Few also felt that the tweet seemed to diss a medical professional just on the basis of gender and not their qualification. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet received.

Why does it matter what sex your dentist is as long as they are competent and steady handed? Is there an inequality that I’m just unaware of? My regular doctor is a woman? pic.twitter.com/YcOpfQEmjx — davidbates (@davidbates) April 16, 2018

Its very important for kids to feel comfortable. — joselyne (@josietorres2015) April 17, 2018

So you’re dissing a medical professional solely on gender and not on qualifications. That’s pretty awful. — American Girl (@American_Girl06) April 17, 2018

To me/remembering my own experiences as a child, this speaks more to a fear of men than to this babe being a righteous feminist. Men I felt were more likely to hurt me and couldn’t be trusted, which is sad that I learned that but it wasn’t technically inaccurate — Latifa Ayad (@Latifa_Ayad) April 17, 2018

I would question my own parenting if my daughter did this. What/how are you teaching her that this would occur? Truly sad. — Tyna Partin (@tyna_partin) April 17, 2018

It’s a dentist, you need to teach your daughter that a male dentist is fine, why does she have such a hangup about this. — Theresa (@TeePee141) April 17, 2018

But that’s also confirming to her that females can’t use male dentists. You’re just confirming her sexism. You should stop there and say “it’s not boy or girl, it’s just people”. — andy spoo (@andy_spoo) April 17, 2018

🤦‍♂️

This was a perfect opportunity to teach your child to accept people who are different, and not to judge someone because of their color, sex, ethnicity, religion, etc etc.

But I guess you’ll save that lesson for some other time maybe… right?

🦗🦗🦗 — Jozo Joe Zovko (@ZZFilm) April 17, 2018

What do you think about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

