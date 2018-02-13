Valentine’s Day: When women asked their crushes out on a date, this is what happened

Ladies, have you asked your crush out on a date this Valentine’s Day? (Source: Thinkstock images/ Twitter) Ladies, have you asked your crush out on a date this Valentine’s Day? (Source: Thinkstock images/ Twitter)

With people celebrating Valentine’s week around the world with full fervour, many are wondering how their Valentine’s Day would pan out. While some are all set to go out on a wonderful, romantic date with their special person, there are others who may not have muster the courage to ask their crush out. Are you one of those who have been meaning to ask your crush out on a date this year, but haven’t yet? Well, first of all, you are not alone and there are thousands of others who are trying to speak their mind out but are either too scared or high-strung.

British relationship blogger named Oloni urged women on Twitter to ask their crush out on a date and later post a screenshot of the response. While some were adorable and made everyone go ‘awww’ on Twitterverse, others left many shocked and baffled including the blogger.

According to reports, she also explained why she started the Twitter trend and there is more than just mushy love. “I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni said. Trying to break the stereotype idea that girls shouldn’t make the first move, with this #ValentinesDayChallenge. “The challenge was an exercise for women to practice making the first move.”

Ladies, ask the guy you have a crush on to be your Valentine this year & tell him you’d like to go on a date with him. Tweet me a screenshot of his response 😏 — HERGASM OUT NOW! (@Oloni) February 5, 2018

Now, hundreds of women are sharing their first move and it’s quite an interesting thread with others extending their support and appreciation.

Here are some shocking and whacky ones:

Looks like I’ve got two dates booked. Don’t hate tha playa. Hate tha game. pic.twitter.com/NruJvoCfTJ — simma (@foreversimma) February 5, 2018

This isn’t going well 😤😔 pic.twitter.com/evu4RefiE2 — king pimp (@Rosmiester) February 6, 2018

I guess he moves fast pic.twitter.com/x7d4I2Wonk — ㄷㅊ (@hentpai) February 6, 2018

Here’s are some who were left with a broken heart:

💀💀💀 Excuse me while a eat my tub of ice cream and cry myself to sleep 😭😭😭#ValentinesDayChallenge

Ladies, what cheat code y’all use for your beautiful responses tho?? pic.twitter.com/YjCQHIH8vx — Miss Thang! (@fireflyy09) February 8, 2018

But don’t be disheartened yet. There are many women who got a positive reposnse for asking their crush and if you are thinking about it too, then let these replies give you the boost that you need.

Looool man really said come to work with me pic.twitter.com/oTqJSLOOCZ — its lit baby (@marymares69) February 7, 2018

I’ve never been so anxious in my life, was melting with sweat!! pic.twitter.com/81NdBF4Ikg — Fiona (@FonJovi) February 5, 2018

He’s cancelling on his mama for me😍😂😂😂😂♥ pic.twitter.com/8IJJD3tcQx — lex (@alexus_gree) February 9, 2018

my dear husband. who i’m already picking up from the airport on v-day. 😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yBiTGGjy99 — the employee, sasha broke. (@IAmMereBear) February 6, 2018

Update: we live baby 😛😍💃🏾! Hold on what should I wear though 😮😬😫 pic.twitter.com/QkBDrTx1ob — ying yang triplet (@moolenga) February 8, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd