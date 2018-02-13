  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Valentine’s Day: When women asked their crushes out on a date, this is what happened

Ahead of Valentine's Day, British relationship blogger Oloni urged women on Twitter to ask their crush out on a date and later post a screenshot of the response. While some were adorable and made everyone go 'awww' on Twitterverse, others left many shocked and baffled.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 4:02 pm
Valentine's Day, valentines day 2018, women valentines day, women ask men on date, valentines day date tales, oloni, v day dates, viral news, twitter trend, indian express Ladies, have you asked your crush out on a date this Valentine’s Day? (Source: Thinkstock images/ Twitter)
Related News

With people celebrating Valentine’s week around the world with full fervour, many are wondering how their Valentine’s Day would pan out. While some are all set to go out on a wonderful, romantic date with their special person, there are others who may not have muster the courage to ask their crush out. Are you one of those who have been meaning to ask your crush out on a date this year, but haven’t yet? Well, first of all, you are not alone and there are thousands of others who are trying to speak their mind out but are either too scared or high-strung.

British relationship blogger named Oloni urged women on Twitter to ask their crush out on a date and later post a screenshot of the response. While some were adorable and made everyone go ‘awww’ on Twitterverse, others left many shocked and baffled including the blogger.

According to reports, she also explained why she started the Twitter trend and there is more than just mushy love. “I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni said. Trying to break the stereotype idea that girls shouldn’t make the first move, with this #ValentinesDayChallenge. “The challenge was an exercise for women to practice making the first move.”

Now, hundreds of women are sharing their first move and it’s quite an interesting thread with others extending their support and appreciation.

Here are some shocking and whacky ones:

Here’s are some who were left with a broken heart:

But don’t be disheartened yet. There are many women who got a positive reposnse for asking their crush and if you are thinking about it too, then let these replies give you the boost that you need.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 13: Latest News