Valentine’s Day: When women asked their crushes out on a date, this is what happened

With people celebrating Valentine’s week around the world with full fervour, many are wondering how their Valentine’s Day would pan out. While some are all set to go out on a wonderful, romantic date with their special person, there are others who may not have muster the courage to ask their crush out. Are you one of those who have been meaning to ask your crush out on a date this year, but haven’t yet? Well, first of all, you are not alone and there are thousands of others who are trying to speak their mind out but are either too scared or high-strung.
British relationship blogger named Oloni urged women on Twitter to ask their crush out on a date and later post a screenshot of the response. While some were adorable and made everyone go ‘awww’ on Twitterverse, others left many shocked and baffled including the blogger.
According to reports, she also explained why she started the Twitter trend and there is more than just mushy love. “I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni said. Trying to break the stereotype idea that girls shouldn’t make the first move, with this #ValentinesDayChallenge. “The challenge was an exercise for women to practice making the first move.”
Ladies, ask the guy you have a crush on to be your Valentine this year & tell him you’d like to go on a date with him. Tweet me a screenshot of his response 😏
Now, hundreds of women are sharing their first move and it’s quite an interesting thread with others extending their support and appreciation.
Here are some shocking and whacky ones:
Looks like I’ve got two dates booked. Don’t hate tha playa. Hate tha game. pic.twitter.com/NruJvoCfTJ
🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/SHLfUjdF23
This isn’t going well 😤😔 pic.twitter.com/evu4RefiE2
#ValentinesDayChallenge true love pic.twitter.com/K5hPaWTt4r
I guess he moves fast pic.twitter.com/x7d4I2Wonk
@d00little 😂😂✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/LyVZkCUj7y
Here’s are some who were left with a broken heart:
Was the fullstop necessary? I’m burning 😭 #valentinesdaychallenge pic.twitter.com/ScVjmwBzdk
💀💀💀 Excuse me while a eat my tub of ice cream and cry myself to sleep 😭😭😭#ValentinesDayChallenge
Ladies, what cheat code y’all use for your beautiful responses tho?? pic.twitter.com/YjCQHIH8vx
I left it too late. 💔😂 #ValentinesDayChallenge pic.twitter.com/q2JYoFL5Ik
#ValentinesDayChallenge I had to try you know! 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/5YOGhsZDBA
#ValentinesDayChallenge it didn’t work pic.twitter.com/ni4PCkIUsJ
It worked! pic.twitter.com/3UlJeN4A7K
Men ain’t shit 😐 pic.twitter.com/p5UHKKYkaX
But don’t be disheartened yet. There are many women who got a positive reposnse for asking their crush and if you are thinking about it too, then let these replies give you the boost that you need.
thanks very much …..It so worked😘😘😘😍😍😍#superexicited pic.twitter.com/qPrH66aFVv
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nhPuhAXsqv
Ooo 👀 #ValentinesDayChallenge pic.twitter.com/ta8RWMzgCq
lol 😏 pic.twitter.com/xRk6j9Fnsu
Does this count??¿? pic.twitter.com/reyLjr1o9V
I’m in love 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/J72y8e06UR
Looool man really said come to work with me pic.twitter.com/oTqJSLOOCZ
I’ve never been so anxious in my life, was melting with sweat!! pic.twitter.com/81NdBF4Ikg
He’s cancelling on his mama for me😍😂😂😂😂♥ pic.twitter.com/8IJJD3tcQx
@SaadSiddiqui_ <3 pic.twitter.com/vvbOCyXbc3
Well then… #ValentinesDayChallenge pic.twitter.com/Z0Zp9G7y5R
— SYRUP (@atiyemeraki) February 6, 2018
😒a slow reply but 😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/FMVHGn61iL
my dear husband. who i’m already picking up from the airport on v-day. 😂😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yBiTGGjy99
Update: we live baby 😛😍💃🏾! Hold on what should I wear though 😮😬😫 pic.twitter.com/QkBDrTx1ob
#ValentinesChallenge 😊 pic.twitter.com/PMm86pf80x
