This man’s adorable Facebook post for his ex-wife on her birthday is going viral

To be a father comes with a lot of responsibility. (Source: Love What Matters/Facebook) To be a father comes with a lot of responsibility. (Source: Love What Matters/Facebook)

Throughout history, women in general have been ridden roughshod by the opposite gender. Their rights have been trampled upon, unfair treatment been meted out, and their dreams been quashed. Howsoever progressive the world today might claim to be, such all-pervasive double standards always drag it ages back. However, amidst all such negativity, certain instances radiating positivity keep surfacing from time to time and flash a smile on our face. Boston-based Billy Flynn Gadbois did something similar and garnered praise and appreciation from all around when he wrote about it on Facebook.

Although a divorcee, the effort this man took to surprise his ex-wife on her birthday is downright commendable and sends out strong and much-needed messages on parenting. Moreover, the exalted moral values that this gentleman hold can set an example for an entire breed of men who look down upon the women fraternity.

Read the Facebook post here.

“It’s my ex-wife’s birthday today so I got up early and brought flowers and cards and a gift over for the kids to give her and helped them make her breakfast. Per usual someone asked me why the hell I still do things for her all the time. This annoys me. So ima break it down for you all.

I’m raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced. So if you aren’t modeling good relationship behavior for your kids, get your shit together. Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you.

Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever.”

Netizens, in keeping with the trend, took quick notice of the heart-warming gesture and poured in their heartfelt comments:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd