Disturbing images of US nurse calling an African-American new-born ‘mini Satan’ shocks the Internet

People in the profession of practicing medicine — doctors and nurses — are often known to be folks with a lot of compassion and kindness. They are bound by duty to selflessly serve, help the needy and save lives. So when two of them thought it would be funny to be racist and call an African-American baby a “mini Satan”, the Internet was left shell-shocked, to say the least. Allyson Jeanette Thomson, whose Facebook profile says she is a Hospital Corpsman at the US Navy, and her friend were exposed on Facebook by her former classmate Denisa Shellito.

Shellito took to social media to share screenshots of the Snapchat images that Thomson shared — one in which she is showing the middle finger to the baby with the text — “How I currently feel about these mini Satans” at the bottom. Second, in which her friend is trying to make the baby dance to rap music. After reprimanding Thomson for the abominable act she had put up on Snapchat, Shellito took to Facebook to share these screenshots.

“UPDATE: “Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Commanding Officer sends: We are aware of a video / photos posted online. It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified those involved– two junior enlisted corpsmen (not nurses). They have been removed from providing patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We’ve notified the patient’s parents.”

I’m just sharing someone’s post in hopes that these childish girls get reprimanded and lose their jobs.

“A girl I went to high school with is a navy nurse and this is how her and her shitty friend treat the babies that have just been born. My blood is literally boiling and I want to snitch bc that is someone’s child. The first pic is her friend who is making the baby dance and she’s playing rap music in the background. I’m LIVID and I’m snitching bc she should get fired from her job but idk how to go about it. Pissed isn’t even the words.”

They work at the naval hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Call, email, do whatever it takes to get through to administration!!”

While her post went viral, she also received an update from the Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Commanding Officer. Read it here.

