Top News

‘Disrespectful and derogatory’: YouTube star Logan Paul slammed for his vlogs on Japan

Even before Netizens could forget the distasteful video of American vlogger Logan Paul showing a dead body from Japan's 'suicide forest', his other videos ridiculing the Japanese culture have irked them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 6, 2018 9:41 pm
Logan paul, logan paul japan vlog, logan paul suicide video, logan paul controversy, logan paul tokyo vlog, indian express, social media viral YouTuber Logan Paul’s recent vlogs from Japan has irked Netizens around the world. (Source: YouTube)
Related News

Popular American vlogger Longan Paul is currently on a tour in Japan to pull off his usual gimmicks and pranks. However, it has not only left the people in the Asian country annoyed but others from around the world too. After facing a severe backlash for posting a video showing an apparent suicide victim in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’, his recent video about pulling casual pranks seemed quite disrespectful.

In the clip posted on his YouTube channel, which has been titled “We Fought In The Middle Of Tokyo!”, Paul goes around Toyko poking camera in people’s faces, throwing Pokemon balls among other things. And to top it all, Paul takes a trip to a popular fish market in the city and creates a ruckus while holding a dead fish and octopus tentacle in middle of the street. As if that was not enough, he also visited an apparel shop with the dead animals!

He finally left Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market, but stunned everyone around by leaving the raw octopus on a taxi and harassing pedestrians on his way. The video is going viral on YouTube and many Netizens lashed out at Paul slamming him for being “insensitive”, admonishing the Japanese culture and making fun of the country’s rich heritage – that too, to have fun at the expense of a country that he was visiting.

Watch the video here.

 

According to Kotaku, many Japanese users commented on his YouTube video that is now going viral with over 6 million views and asked Paul to “leave the country” and “never to come back”. Another YouTuber, Dogen who teaches Japanese lashed out at Paul for his disdain vlogs and was appreciated by his followers for doing so.

Many others joined Dogen and slammed Paul for his vlogs. Sample these reactions.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another video that was a sheer violation of the YouTube privacy policy — showed a dead body and made fun of the deceased — was taken down shortly after receiving backlash. Although he apologised for the video, the anger against him for ridiculing another country and culture has not subsided and many believe he has does not regret it and it was all a “stunt”.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 06: Latest News