Disgusting! Australian mom finds maggots crawling inside her son’s McDonald’s burger

Love cheesy burgers from McDonald’s? Well, after reading this that love might just disappear. Australia’s Emmii McHugh took out her son for a treat to McDonald’s but little did she know her child’s health was in the peril. McHugh said she bought her son a Happy Meal from a store in Maryborough, north of Brisbane, but was shocked to death when she found live maggots wriggling inside the burger. Sadly, the mom to the three-year-old only noticed the “disgusting” insect after the little one had taken a bite.

Fuming with anger, she decided to post the horrifying incident online and has even vowed to never touch fast again. “I’ve just bought a cheeseburger happy meal for my three-year-old and low and behold there are live maggots on and in the meat patty,” the mom wrote on Facebook. Shocked by seeing the insects alive, she added, “I’m absolutely disgusted. How this can happen baffles me.”

She also filmed a small video and the sickening footage will make you cringe to the core. The irked woman said that she will pursue the case and is not letting go the fast-food giant so easily. “I’ve kept and frozen the product and also have the receipt along with a photo and video. I will be taking this as far as I can,” she said. “I’ll be ringing health and safety first thing in morning. I want the entire stock thrown out. I don’t want another poor kid eating this s**t,” she wrote in the post.

Though McDonald’s raised doubts over the authenticity of the claim, the woman furnished the bill of her purchase online. “It is very unlikely this occurred in our restaurant; we have great confidence in our food safety and handling procedures,’ it told Daily Mail Australia.

But this is not the first time the maggots have eaten away McDonald’s credibility. Over the last few years, various outlets around the globe faced maggot menace, and it’s not just their patties. From nuggets to dips, even customers complained of maggots falling from their ceiling!

Here’s some of the other posts about maggots in McDonald’s food items:

