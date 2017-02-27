‘Mere pass maa hai’: The Internet is in love with Dev Patel’s date at Oscars red carpet

Mama’s boy! (Source: Twitter) Mama’s boy! (Source: Twitter)

Dev Patel took his first step in Hollywood in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. The movie was such a huge hit that he got to attend the Academy Awards just after his first film and the film went on to win eight out of 10 Academy Awards that it was nominated for! Now, nine years later, Patel starred in Lion…and made his way to the Oscars red carpet again.

While the film failed to clinch any awards at the Oscars, Patel won hearts at the ceremony. And the reason was his date for the evening. Patel chose none other than his mom to accompany him at the awards’ night, and not only the stars at the Oscars gushed about it, Twitterati poured heaps of compliments for the actor.

Clad in a black-and-gold sari, his mom Anita Patel looked stunning in her desi avatar, while Patel looked stylish in a cream blazer and a black bow-tie. The duo smiled throughout the ceremony. With the pictures floating on social media networking sites, people just couldn’t ignore the pair’s bond and showered their love endlessly.

Check out the best tweets, here:

Me: Mummy, Results lene mat aao na, sab dost mazak udate hai 😥 Mom: Woh Dev Patel ki mummy ko dekh #Oscars tak gayi thi uske saath. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 27, 2017

Other actors at #Oscars: “Aaj mere paas property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai.. kya hai tumhare pass?”#DevPatel “Mere paas maa hai” pic.twitter.com/GGHHq6APhl — विक्रमादित्य सिंह (@nawab_lucknow) February 27, 2017

If I ever go to the Oscars I am ALSO bringing Dev Patel’s mother — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

cause of death: DEV PATEL DOING HIS E! INTERVIEW WITH HIS MOM #Oscars — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) February 27, 2017

I didn’t watch the Oscars, because I don’t care, HOWEVER… Omg. Pics of Dev Patel & his mom are so freaking cute, I’m dying. That is all. — Virginia Brasch (@Virginia_Brasch) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel and his mama on the red carpet 😭 she looked so beautiful — Nayhoooooo (@aprilinoctober) February 27, 2017

Love the stars who bring their moms. Dev Patel’s mother looks like she’s bursting with pride. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vfD06acJ4g — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 27, 2017

It’s amazing to see #DevPatel with his mom Anita,I remember #BenBurt wife whispering in my ear,if you win don’t forget2 mention your mother! pic.twitter.com/QsvfyewdbA — resul pookutty (@resulp) February 27, 2017

Taking Mom to #Oscars, Dev Patel just set new bench marks for guys, didn’t he? pic.twitter.com/tVUeyVApLE — Chintan Vora (@theunsocialguy) February 27, 2017

DEV PATEL AND HIS MOM ROCKING A SARI IS THE ONLY AUDIENCE SHOT I WANT TONIGHT — Rawan (@rawan) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel and his mum; oil on canvas, created by god himself #Oscars pic.twitter.com/taFwTz9v5G — 🐘 (@VancityReynIds) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel’s mom is easily the #bestsupportingmom! Also love seeing a sari on the red carpet! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ucYAA2w2GO — Indira Dammu (@IndiraDammu) February 27, 2017

Now Mahershala is meeting Dev’s mom! Everyone loves Dev’s mom! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5l8lcdpaYN — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 27, 2017

