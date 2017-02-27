Trending News

‘Mere pass maa hai’: The Internet is in love with Dev Patel’s date at Oscars red carpet

Twitterati just couldn't ignore Dev Patel and his mom's bond on the red carpet and showered their love endlessly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 27, 2017 8:22 pm
dev patel, dev patel oscars, dev patel oscars mom, dev patel mom, dev patel mom oscars together, dev patel oscars twitter love, dev patel mom oscars, indian express, indian express news Mama’s boy! (Source: Twitter)

Dev Patel took his first step in Hollywood in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. The movie was such a huge hit that he got to attend the Academy Awards just after his first film and the film went on to win eight out of 10 Academy Awards that it was nominated for! Now, nine years later, Patel starred in Lion…and made his way to the Oscars red carpet again.

While the film failed to clinch any awards at the Oscars, Patel won hearts at the ceremony. And the reason was his date for the evening. Patel chose none other than his mom to accompany him at the awards’ night, and not only the stars at the Oscars gushed about it, Twitterati poured heaps of compliments for the actor.

Clad in a black-and-gold sari, his mom Anita Patel looked stunning in her desi avatar, while Patel looked stylish in a cream blazer and a black bow-tie. The duo smiled throughout the ceremony. With the pictures floating on social media networking sites, people just couldn’t ignore the pair’s bond and showered their love endlessly.

Check out the best tweets, here:

