‘Despacito was robbed’: Tweeple furious after the Spanish hit didn’t win any Grammys

Every year thousands of songs get made around the world but only a few not only rule the charts but also hearts. And Latin American hit Despacito was without a doubt a world-wide phenomenon in 2017, even if most of its fans didn’t even know what the lyrics meant. However, despite being so loved and celebrated the song and its singer-composers went back empty-handed from 60th Annual Grammy Awards hosted on January 28.

The peppy number by Puerto Ricans Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was overlooked for trophies by members of the Recording Academy not once or twice, but for all the three categories in which the biggest Spanish-hit of all times was nominated. Despacito was earlier named the biggest song in the US of 2017 by Nielsen in the company’s annual year-end report, and it was way ahead of the next-highest title — Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Not only it sold nearly 7 million copies last year, it’s the only video in history that registered a whopping 4 billion views on YouTube. It not only topped American charts on the video sharing platform but also was the most-watched video in more than 50 other countries across the globe.

Latin single #Despacito is on track to win the top award at this year’s #Grammys, due to its overwhelming popularity since its release. According to our records, the single is the most streamed track worldwide > http://t.co/4NhZmmIObm @JustinBieber @LuisFonsi @Daddy_Yankee pic.twitter.com/kSpUGeADc6 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 29, 2018

Its shocking snub at the Grammys has left fans around the world fuming. While some slammed the Recording Academy for not recognising talent from outside the US, even though the night was high on pro-immigrant talks, others were in complete shock. Few also took a punny route to hit out at the bias.

I love Bruno, but Despacito was robbed! Que mierda!!! #Grammys — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 29, 2018

Tonight we learned that you can have the year’s (of all years) biggest song in the country, heck, in the world and yet not win one single #Grammys #Despacito #InvisibleWall #PuertoRico — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 29, 2018

I’ll say it for everyone: Despacito is being ROBBED — Katy Coduto (@katydee) January 29, 2018

despacito did not spend 16 weeks at #1, get certified diamond, get streamed over 8 billion times and break language barriers to get snubbed. that did not just happen — jordan (@yourgurljordan) January 29, 2018

What #GRAMMYs did to #Despacito is the equivalent of @realDonaldTrump tossing Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 paper towels. — Curtis Jackson (@curtisjacksontv) January 29, 2018

im not even a fan of the song, but i cant believe theyre snubbing despacito like this pic.twitter.com/ZQSSmL7roU — bray (@arianacuIture) January 29, 2018

Despacito should have won. That’s the song of 2017 and we all know how to speak Spanish because of it. That deserves an award #grammys — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) January 29, 2018

literally what is the point of record of the year if despacito shattered records but didn’t win?!?!! that’s the hill i’m dying on tonight — montse 🥀 (@venusinfuzzz) January 29, 2018

ROBBED!!!! Record of the Year 100% deserved to go to @LuisFonsi for #Despacito – it tied for 16 weeks at No. 1!!! #Grammys — Calvin McKee (@KingCal_6) January 29, 2018

Listen, I’m as exhausted as anyone of hearing Despacito but that’s straight up bull shit #Grammys — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) January 29, 2018

Seriously, #GRAMMYs??? What have you done? #DESPACITO shatters all kinds of records, it was translated into many languages and sung in the WHOLE WORLD, like the real one outside the US, and you robbed it so blatantly? #shame pic.twitter.com/3Vi5Pk6bNa — Eduardo Narváez (@917eduardo) January 29, 2018

It’s a shame that just because #Despacito is a song in Spanish it wasn’t awarded those 2 Grammys, when it was the MOST POPULAR SONG in EVERY country in the world. Racism and discrimination very much present at the Grammys. @LuisFonsi and @daddy_yankee have been robbed #GRAMMYs — Marcos Rivera (@hunky469) January 29, 2018

#Despacito was robbed. That song had lots of awards, broke records and everything and yet it lost to Bruno mars. I love Bruno mars but his song wasn’t on despacito level of success. #GRAMMYs — 🌺🌻Marie🌻🌺🇵🇷 (@Jazzdragon) January 29, 2018

People know #GRAMMYs is racist vs. Latinos relegating them to their own lesser seen show. They feel threatened. They know Latino artists would do a clean sweep. They robbed @daddy_yankee and @LuisFonsi. Most wks #1 on Billboard. Most streamed, most viewed.http://t.co/adHGOIXNI9 — M.A.C.S. (@MARS0411) January 29, 2018

I feel like the Grammys are rigged . I seriously don’t get how “Despacito” didn’t win record of the year .. that track blew up globally. Like the stats on that song are insane how did Bruno mars win ? I’m lost — Linda Love (@_Menjy) January 29, 2018

Despacito losing song of the year at the #GRAMMYS tells me everything I need to know about the award show I didn’t watch — Jayci (@jaycididit) January 29, 2018

Despacito was the biggest song of 2017 yet it didn’t win a single award. The #Grammys keep losing their credibility every year. 😧 — 🌸 (@bunnyjiyong) January 29, 2018

BRUH DESPACITO HAD GLOBAL SUCCESS, IT BROKE SO MANY RECORDS AND IT’S THE MOST VIEWED VIDEO OF ALL TIME AND IT LOST TO 24K MAGIC???!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/7j1V1erPFv — Martin Cuadra (@martincuadraaa) January 29, 2018

Despacito lost in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to The Man’s ‘Feel It Still’ from Portugal and was defeated by Bruno Mars’s That’s What I Like in the Song of the Year category and to his 24K Gold in the Album of the Year Category.

