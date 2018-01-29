Latest News

‘Despacito was robbed’: Tweeple furious after the Spanish hit didn’t win any Grammys

Despite grabbing three nominations at the 60th Grammy Awards, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's viral sensation, Despacito, didn't take home any awards and people can't figure out why.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2018 7:04 pm
Luis Fonsi (left) and Daddy Yankee perform “Despacito” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in New York. (Source: AP)
Every year thousands of songs get made around the world but only a few not only rule the charts but also hearts. And Latin American hit Despacito was without a doubt a world-wide phenomenon in 2017, even if most of its fans didn’t even know what the lyrics meant. However, despite being so loved and celebrated the song and its singer-composers went back empty-handed from 60th Annual Grammy Awards hosted on January 28.

The peppy number by Puerto Ricans Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was overlooked for trophies by members of the Recording Academy not once or twice, but for all the three categories in which the biggest Spanish-hit of all times was nominated. Despacito was earlier named the biggest song in the US of 2017 by Nielsen in the company’s annual year-end report, and it was way ahead of the next-highest title — Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Not only it sold nearly 7 million copies last year, it’s the only video in history that registered a whopping 4 billion views on YouTube. It not only topped American charts on the video sharing platform but also was the most-watched video in more than 50 other countries across the globe.

Its shocking snub at the Grammys has left fans around the world fuming. While some slammed the Recording Academy for not recognising talent from outside the US, even though the night was high on pro-immigrant talks, others were in complete shock. Few also took a punny route to hit out at the bias.

Sample these.

Despacito lost in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to The Man’s ‘Feel It Still’ from Portugal and was defeated by Bruno Mars’s That’s What I Like in the Song of the Year category and to his 24K Gold in the Album of the Year Category.

