VIDEO: Pakistani kid sings ‘Despacito’ with great confidence, Netizens can’t keep calm

Remember Despacito sung by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that went crazy viral on the Internet after it rolled out in January 2017? Not only every other restaurant or club, but the song was a hit favourite among people across many countries who had it on loop in their playlist. While the lyrics were somewhat tricky, many fans tried to sing the song with a twist and posted videos of themselves.

No, we aren’t exaggerating, the video has collected more than 5 billion views on YouTube. From an Arabic version to ‘I wear speedo’ and a cello rendition — there are all sorts of parody videos online, including the Spanish, English and Hindi cover and Shiamak Davar’s sensuous choreography on the song.

Recently, a similar video went viral on social media, in which a young Pakistani kid could be seen singing the song after being asked by a reporter. While the video seems to be quite funny, the kid’s confidence level while crooning was simply out of the world and caught many eyeballs online.

Watch the video here.

No sooner did the video surface on social media, Netizens couldn’t keep calm. While some mocked him, others came out in his support. Here are some reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Who saw that Pakistani boy singing despacito I’m crying bruvvvvvv — Ali Hassan (@ali_az13) April 2, 2018

They should be a singing showdown between that yodeling boy from Walmart and despacito guy from Pakistan 😂😂😂😂 — Afrah (@AfrahRazzak) April 3, 2018

y’all making fun of that kid singing despacito on tv and think that’s embarrassing??? um no sweetie ur bollywood despacito remix that u dance on at every mehndi is — esha (@eshaaft) April 1, 2018

That kid in Pakistan singing Despacito is something else 😂😂😂 — طيب (@Txyyb_) April 2, 2018

What are your thoughts after watching the video? Tell us in the comments below.

