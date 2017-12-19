Election Results

Indians and Pakistanis explain ‘DESI CULTURE’ through relatable and witty tweets

Some people decided to take to the Internet while elaborating what they think desi culture is. From funny to thought-provoking, the tweets have it all covered, but most of all, they are all super relatable as well.

December 19, 2017
So what according to you makes the desi culture cut? Let us know in the comments' section below.
Are you among those who squirm when their relatives come home because in all probability they are there for ‘chai pe charcha’ over prospective brides and grooms for you? Are you among those who keep their clocks running 10 minutes early and still manage to reach late everywhere? Well, a quick check through the Internet using the hashtag #desiculture and you would know that you definitely have company. Some people decided to take to the Internet while elaborating what they think ‘desi culture’ is. From funny to thought-provoking, the tweets have it all covered, but most of all, they are all super relatable.

“Desi culture is keeping your clocks 10 mins ahead and still being late.” “Desi rishta hunting culture is wanted an ‘educated woman’ with a degree as a spouse/daughter in law but not giving her the choice between being a homemaker or a professional in her field.” “Desi girl culture is keeping your shit together when your relatives talk about your rishta in front of you as if you’re not in the room and you have to pretend like you’re “open” to the idea of marriage.” are some of the witty and extremely relatable stuff that was shared on the Internet, after people began discussing what the term means, according to them. Check out some of the other equally interesting ones, here.

So what according to you makes the desi culture cut? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

