Indians and Pakistanis explain ‘DESI CULTURE’ through relatable and witty tweets

Are you among those who squirm when their relatives come home because in all probability they are there for ‘chai pe charcha’ over prospective brides and grooms for you? Are you among those who keep their clocks running 10 minutes early and still manage to reach late everywhere? Well, a quick check through the Internet using the hashtag #desiculture and you would know that you definitely have company. Some people decided to take to the Internet while elaborating what they think ‘desi culture’ is. From funny to thought-provoking, the tweets have it all covered, but most of all, they are all super relatable.

“Desi culture is keeping your clocks 10 mins ahead and still being late.” “Desi rishta hunting culture is wanted an ‘educated woman’ with a degree as a spouse/daughter in law but not giving her the choice between being a homemaker or a professional in her field.” “Desi girl culture is keeping your shit together when your relatives talk about your rishta in front of you as if you’re not in the room and you have to pretend like you’re “open” to the idea of marriage.” are some of the witty and extremely relatable stuff that was shared on the Internet, after people began discussing what the term means, according to them. Check out some of the other equally interesting ones, here.

Desi culture is keeping your clocks 10 mins ahead and still being late. — Shumail (@Shumyl) December 3, 2017

Desi culture is taking off the tape from gifts and mithai ke dhabbey so carefully that you reuse the wrapping paper again. — nyancat (@roobadildooba) December 15, 2017

desi culture is pretending you dont have a life when your relatives visit you — lemon (@muteista) December 1, 2017

desi culture is trying to find the perfect balance between being happy and making your family proud. spoiler alert, it’s impossible lolz — Pooja (@poojalarouxja) December 11, 2017

Wife: can I go out tomorrow night with my friends?

Husband: I’ll let you know in the morning… *asks mummy if the wife can go* #DesiCulture ???? — Zeenat Kaji (@RealBumbleZee) December 7, 2017

Desi rishta hunting culture is wanted an ‘educated woman’ with a degree as a spouse/daughter in law but not giving her the choice between being a homemaker or a professional in her field. — Anam (@AnamR_Syed) December 7, 2017

desi culture is planning a lunch with your family or friends and then cancelling and changing it to dinner last minute because no one can make it that early. — Asma (@roleoasmalia) December 6, 2017

desi girl culture is having a perfume in ur car because when ur mama was cooking when u left and now you smell like straight up masala — n (@highkeyloki) December 6, 2017

desi sibling culture is one sibling spending money on the gift but writing “love, from all of us” on the card — chaotic stupid (@guiItyhades) December 5, 2017

Desi girl culture is keeping your shit together when your relatives talk about your rishta in front of you as if you’re not in the room and you have to pretend like you’re “open” to the idea of marriage. Ffs please eat your biryani and leave. — ilsa x anam (@ilsa_ahmedd) December 4, 2017

Desi culture is time being 7 o’ clock and your mom telling it’s 10 o’clock — Harridan (@brawling_virago) December 3, 2017

Desi guy culture is liking a girl for being out going and social and then trying to control all the parts you liked her for in the first place cuz your “mother will never approve” — A Boy Named Vishal (@shivillex) December 3, 2017

So what according to you makes the desi culture cut? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

