‘Describe yourself as a male author would’: Twitter takes the challenge head on; comes up with hilarious responses

It all started when author Gwen K Katz shared an excerpt from a novel written by a man, with a female protagonist.

The way a woman’s sexuality is described differently by male and female authors has been a matter of debate for quite some time now. While many believe that male authors are often more aggressive and raucous while writing about female sexuality, the other school of thought states that their approach is instrumental in capturing authenticity. The debate still rages on.

In a Twitter thread, author Gwen K Katz came across a man who argued that he was convinced “he was living proof that it was possible to write” from a female perspective. Katz decided to decode his claim and came up with, well, rather interesting observations by just reading one chapter from a book he had written. He shared an excerpt:

A male author is insisting that he is living proof that it’s possible for a male author to write an authentic female protagonist. Here’s a quote from his first page. pic.twitter.com/f6d5bN2EHq — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) March 30, 2018

The claim obviously did not go down well with the Twitterati and soon we saw Podcast host Jonathan Franzia throw in a challenge by posting ”Describe yourself like a male author would” on his Twitter page. This soon snowballed into a light-hearted game where people started describing themselves as they thought a male author would.

new twitter challenge: describe yourself like a male author would — Whitney Reynolds (@whitneyarner) April 1, 2018

She had wide eyes that seemed to take in the world like she was waiting for an explanation, petite and fragile, with a short crop of dark hair and bright purple lips. She hummed to herself with her headphones in and he decided to take a chance and ask what she was listening to. — miss shelly the dragon wrangler (@ShellyOneida) April 1, 2018

[insert something about being mixed race and how that makes me petite and inherently submissive but juxtapose it with the idea of me being adorably aggressive and will stand up for myself. But make it sound endearing. ] — Lilly Beth Chung (@LillyBethChungx) April 1, 2018

I wrote that I feel like if I did this challenge, it’d probably be all breasts and almond-shaped eyes in the same paragraph — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) April 1, 2018

Carolyn was old. Not sure how old, doesn’t matter, too old for the likes of me. And fat. Wore glasses. No makeup. It’s like she gave up trying to be attractive for men. Or women. Whichever. I’m not sexist.

She may have won a Nobel in her day, but she sure was nothing to look at. — LJ Breedlove (@LJBreedlove) April 1, 2018

She was beautiful, inside and out, even with her flaws, which were few and endearing. After all, if I cared to notice anything deeper about her and consider her a dimensional human being my obsessive fantasy of her might be shattered. — Cami Ragaglia (@Cami_Rags) April 1, 2018

Remnants

It took her breasts, but left her heart

To love and learn and reach

It took her hair, but left her mind

To think, and dream, and teach

It took her cells, but left her blood

To pump, and flow, and give

It took her strength, but left her will

To duel, and heal, and give — ladyhawker (@ladyhawkerfinds) April 1, 2018

If she ‘looked after herself a bit more’ & got a hairstyle & ‘stopped hiding herself behind that hair’ she would be stunning. She ‘must be a size 10’ & would have loads of men after her if she would ‘relax and have fun’. Great company if she ‘stop digging’, get ‘back to normal’ — Em Do (@Emma_niDhulaing) April 1, 2018

