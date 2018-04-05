Presents Latest News
  'Describe yourself as a male author would': Twitter takes the challenge head on; comes up with hilarious responses

As the debate about how male and female authors "describe women sexuality" differently rages on, Twitterverse get involved in a light-hearted, witty game loaded with slapstick comedy and sarcasm.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2018 8:37:43 pm
It all started when author Gwen K Katz shared an excerpt from a novel written by a man, with a female protagonist.

The way a woman’s sexuality is described differently by male and female authors has been a matter of debate for quite some time now. While many believe that male authors are often more aggressive and raucous while writing about female sexuality, the other school of thought states that their approach is instrumental in capturing authenticity. The debate still rages on.

In a Twitter thread, author Gwen K Katz came across a man who argued that he was convinced “he was living proof that it was possible to write” from a female perspective. Katz decided to decode his claim and came up with, well, rather interesting observations by just reading one chapter from a book he had written. He shared an excerpt:

 

The claim obviously did not go down well with the Twitterati and soon we saw Podcast host Jonathan Franzia throw in a challenge by posting ”Describe yourself like a male author would” on his Twitter page. This soon snowballed into a light-hearted game where people started describing themselves as they thought a male author would.

 

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

