Depressed, man texts PASTA HELPLINE for help; gets amazing insight into ‘resilient noodles’

One of the most common advice given to people when it comes to dealing with depression, anxiety or mental health issues, is to talk. Which is why, many helpline numbers are made available online, so that people can ring up the Good Samaritans at the other end, at whatever hour of the day they need help. But this person decided to leave all that aside, and ended up texting a pasta helpline number. If you are already confused as to why he/she must have done that, then, rest assured, they got a good deal out of it.

Imgur user @Hypn0ph0bia shared screenshots of the text messages that were exchanged between a person who was feeling lonely using the metaphor of lasagna and Sarah, the person at the other end of the helpline. The messages show how a lot of times, somebody who cares enough to listen, is just as reassuring. The text messages have gone viral meanwhile and unsurprisingly so.

Right after Sarah said that they were a 24/7 professional helpline number and would only talk about the products, the person lapsed into a lasagna-metaphor: “So say I was a lasagna with meat sauce, but instead of cooking the way I was supposed to, I was stretched too thin with too many responsibilities and was unable to do everything well, so instead of any part of me cooking correctly, I just ended up messing up and baking poorly in every part of the pan? Like, even the parts I normally bake perfectly, because of how much I have to do and how little time I have, even those areas of me were out of whack. How do I get back to the confident and capable lasagna with meat sauce I have always been?” Instead of cutting the person short, Sarah patiently heard them out and also offered a solution, the gist of which is — “Lasagnas can be fixed.” She goes on to reassure them that noodles are pretty resilient and can fix its mess with no limit as such, implying, that one can always make a fresh start despite having failed innumerable times.

