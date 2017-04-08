Too much stress? Try peeling potatoes!

Departmental store in London teaches people to peel potatoes to fight stress. (Source: Pixabay) Departmental store in London teaches people to peel potatoes to fight stress. (Source: Pixabay)

In a stressful world, how do we unwind ourselves? When this fast-paced environment gets the better of us, where do we go for some rejuvenation? Find out this unconventional and quirky way many people in London have adopted to find solace amidst of commotion.

A workshop that takes place in the basement of Selfridges — one of London’s famous departmental stores — teaches people to peel potatoes as a tool to relax. This workshop is part of a project named ‘dubbed Our House’ and aims at helping strained and worried consumers take a breather and ‘reconnect’ with themselves. The peeling session that gives participants the freedom to choose between a traditional metal vegetable peeler or an old-fashioned paring knife is supervised by food anthropologists and hosts Suzy Webb and Bea Farrell.

The Guardian quoted one of the participants named Antonio Pignone as saying, “I’ve never peeled a potato before in my life. I’m from an Italian family so maybe that’s not that surprising. But now I am finally doing it I am really enjoying it. I’m finding it a very meditative experience.” Another participant named Andy Stanford reportedly said that he is enjoying the experience and has even forgotten about checking his emails.

Linda Hewson — the creative director of Selfridges — sais to The Guardian that they are, however, not ‘expecting potato peeling to become a hobby’. She adds that the workshop tries to make the participants appreciate the simple enjoyments of life that often go unnoticed.

