How Dell’s founder convinced his parents to drop out of college when he was just 19!

Michael Dell shared a photo on Twitter, and it garnered a lot of attention, and went on to inspire many young students, who too aspire to create something new. Check out the photo here.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 7:16 pm
dell, dell computers, dell founder, micheal dell, college dropout, eminent college drop out, college drop out tech company, viral news, indian express Michael Dell was in his first year when he started the company from his dorm room. (Source: @MichaelDell/ Twitter)
Parents mostly don’t agree with children when they try to take risks in life. From ensuring children are safe to making sure they bag a secure job, parents often urge kids to take the stable route — usually abiding by the conventional choices. But, what if one dares to dream big and think out of the box? Well, it’s not an easy task to convince your parents and most youngsters know that it requires more than a solid plan.

So, when 19-year-old Michael Dell decided to start his own business while still at college, his parents were surely not excited. Moreover, dropping out of college was not an option at all. But thanks to his company’s profit, he could convince his parents with its first sales report. And today, after more than three decades, his company is one of the leading IT company in the world named Dell Technologies.

Sharing the amazing story on Twitter, company founder and CEO Michael Dell posted a photo of the financial statement of his company. Dated July 31, 1984, the statement shows a gross profit of nearly $200,000. Dell started the big venture called PC’s Limited (the original name) from his dormitory room at the University of Texas in Austin. The young business entrepreneur was just in his first year of college at that time and said that the statement that helped him to convince his parents was — “It was OK for me to not go back to college.”

The photo shared on the microblogging site garnered a lot of attention, and went on to inspire many young students, who aspire to create something new. While others were fascinated by the details in the statement and enquired if he took a salary, others shared their own experiences with parents.

Isn’t it motivating? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

