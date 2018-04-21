Deaf dog keeps a 3-year-old girl safe; gets the tag of an honorary police pooch

The search team found the girl safe with a dog, who is old and deaf.(Source: Queensland Police Service/Facebook) The search team found the girl safe with a dog, who is old and deaf.(Source: Queensland Police Service/Facebook)

It has often been observed that many animals — especially dogs — can detect emotions, due to which they often come to people’s rescue. Remember the time when a dog saved a woman from an attacker or when another one saved a baby deer from drowning? Yet again, a dog turned saviour when it accompanied a three-year-old girl who got lost. The blue heeler named Max stayed by the side of the lost girl and also led searchers after she had already spent more than 15 hours lost in the bushland on Queensland’s Southern Downs, Australia, according to an ABC News report.

The girl named Aurora was reported missing at around 3pm after she wandered off on her own and away from her family at Cherry Gully, south of Warwick on April 20, as per a Business Insider report. However, due to the weather hills on the property, no traces of the girl were found. Later on, in the morning, over 100 State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, police and members of the public continued the search and found the girl safe and sheltered with the dog, who is deaf and old.

The Facebook page of Queensland Police also shared the incident. They wrote, “SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his three-year-old human last night whilst she was lost near Warwick. For keeping her safe until she was found, you’re now an honorary police dog! ”

After keeping her safe, the pup was declared an honorary police dog. SES area controller Ian Phipps told ABC News that a family member spotted Aurora and Max about two kilometres from the house. Kelly Benston, the partner of Aurora’s grandmother Leisa Bennett, confirmed that Bennett and other searchers heard the little girl faintly from the top of a mountain. “The area around the house is quite mountainous and is very inhospitable terrain to go walking in, so she’d travelled quite a distance with her dog that was quite loyal to her,” he told the news service.

Moreover, Bennett also said that her granddaughter responded to her call and that is what made her sure that it was Aurora. The girl suffered minor cuts and abrasions but was well otherwise, Phipps stated.

