Netizens are sharing ‘Deadpool 2 spoilers without context’ using hilarious references

Tuesday, May 22, 2018
While 'Deadpool 2' spoilers are being shared without context mostly, we think that if you look at them long enough, you might just end up figuring out what's going on! Yep, just another reason to go watch the film right away!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 1:45:38 pm
deadpool, deadpool 2, deadpool 2 spoilers, deadpool funny spoilers without context, deadpool funny, deadpool funny spoilers without context Twitter, deadpool funny reactions Twitter, Indian express, Indian express News Fans who have already watched Deadpool 2 are not sparing those who haven’t and are sharing ‘spoilers without context’ on social media, especially Twitter.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 is raking in money at the box office counters and thanks to the fans and followers of the Marvel film on social media, has become the sixth highest weekend grosser of 2018 in India. If Reynolds’ witty depiction of the anti-hero and the India connect in the movie is not reason enough for you to head to watching it at the earliest yet, then here’s a googly: Those who have already watched the film is not sparing the rest and is sharing “spoilers without context” on social media, especially Twitter. While they are being shared without context mostly, we think that if you look at them long enough, you might just end up figuring out what’s going on! Yep, just another reason to go watch the film right away!

And in case you already have, here are some of the “spoilers without contexts” from the film!

Have similar spoilers in mind? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

