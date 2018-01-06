Storm Eleanor’s deadly waves swallow man and dog; two brave passersby rescue them

Giant waves of Storm Eleanor took a man and his dog in its stride. (Source: Chris Jumunjy Hunt/Facebook) Giant waves of Storm Eleanor took a man and his dog in its stride. (Source: Chris Jumunjy Hunt/Facebook)

As the news of Storm Eleanor sent shock waves, a Facebook post came as a bolt out of the blue. When Chris Jumunjy Hunt and his family were out at Mullion Harbour in Cornwall, they saw a man and his dog being swallowed by massive waves of Eleanor that crashed off the harbour wall. Luckily, two passersby were quick to act and courageously rescued the man and his dog. Sharing it with his followers, Hunt wrote how a holiday maker and Roo Jumunjy jumped into the sea and saved the lives of the needy.

“Dramatic Rescue in Mullion Harbour this evening by Roo Jumunjy & a Holiday Maker from Poole. Local man from Mullion & his dog Nicky swept off the harbour wall!! Thank heavens that the quick thinking of these two saved the man (who was in shock) & after what seemed like a lifetime the dog was guided to the shore with the use of an old piece of net. THANK YOU to both of them for braving the chance of also being swept into the sea!”, he wrote.

High winds from Storm Eleanor are also hitting Europe and creating a terrifying time for some on the slopes in Austria. Recently, skiers were trapped on chairlifts that were violently rocking in the wind. However, ski patrol rescued all those who were trapped on the chairlifts.

Video captures trapped skiers being thrown around in a chairlift during a snow storm in Austria pic.twitter.com/l7hUPKXBIO — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 5, 2018

