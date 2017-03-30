David Beckham slammed for referring to Hong Kong as China on Facebook

Confusion! Confusion! (Source: File Photo) Confusion! Confusion! (Source: File Photo)

Bend it like Beckham or offend it like Beckham? Football star David Beckham just lost some Chinese fans after he mistook Hong Kong as China in his Facebook post. Sharing his experiences in a video on Facebook, he wrote: “Great 48 hours in China.” Soon after he posted it, the former professional footballer faced backlash for referring to Hong Kong as China.

“This is Hong Kong not China,” a user wrote, and another one commented, “Please change to “Great 48 hours in Hong Kong”. We have our own government, currency, even Football Team!” As more Netizens started slamming the 41-year-old, Beckham’s post was edited to “Great 48 hours in Shanghai and Hong Kong”.

But the trouble didn’t end there. A few Chinese of his followers criticised the change as they thought it to be anti-Chinese. It has been a sensitive subject for Hong Kong, as the island was handed back to China in 1997 after the British control for over a century.

Check out his post here.

Read the comments on the post:

Buzz is that Beckham was in Hong Kong for the promotion of the insurance firm AIA, for which he’s now the new global ambassador.

Earlier David Beckham shocked his fans when he posted a frightening picture of his face scarred with stitches. See the picture below.

It turned out to be a stint for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming King Arthur reboot — King Arthur: Legend of the Sword!

