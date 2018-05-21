Daniel Radcliffe wearing boxers and bear slippers has got Twitterati going crazy

Daniel Radcliffe was shooting for the film ‘Guns Akimbo’. (Source: Mister_AOE/Twitter) Daniel Radcliffe was shooting for the film ‘Guns Akimbo’. (Source: Mister_AOE/Twitter)

You might remember him as the adorable bespectacled boy from the Harry Potter series but a recent photo of Daniel Radcliffe that is going viral is a far-cry from that. The actor, who was shooting for the film Guns Akimbo was recently photographed wearing boxers, a bathrobe, bear slippers and holding two guns while clenching teeth. In case you are thinking that we are joking, let us assure you that we are not. The pictures are all over social media and people cannot stop captioning them or simply commenting on them.

While one wrote, “Daniel Radcliffe is all of us when we hear the revolution is starting,” another wrote, “Theory: Daniel Radcliffe keeps having very embarrassing public breakdowns and then has to make movies so they look like part of the filming process.”

“I was honestly so relieved that these pictures of Daniel Radcliffe were from a movie set. I was concerned for a minute”, “You maybe cool, but you’ll never be Daniel Radcliffe brandishing handguns in a bathrobe and giant slippers cool”, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets”, were a few other tweets.

Theory: Daniel Radcliffe keeps having very embarrassing public breakdowns and then has to make movies so they look like part of the filming process. pic.twitter.com/cnifBDX9Kv — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) May 17, 2018

Daniel Radcliffe is all of us when we hear the revolution is starting pic.twitter.com/k2lHOzflx2 — Butchy and lovely (@ThatLesb) May 16, 2018

I was honestly so relieved that these pictures of Daniel Radcliffe were from a movie set. I was concerned for a minute😂 pic.twitter.com/qaHzilZnvp — kate o shaughnessy (@katieshox) May 16, 2018

Live every day like you’re Daniel Radcliffe who has just discovered firearms. pic.twitter.com/9t5BMKqThK — Chris Davis (@Slackerchan) May 17, 2018

Bae: Come over

Me: I can’t I’m making memes using images of Daniel Radcliffe in pyjamas with guns

Bae: My parents aren’t home

Me: pic.twitter.com/IzMMnGjS3f — Rufalalalala lalalafus (@Rufussssssssss) May 17, 2018

Daniel Radcliffe is truly living his best life pic.twitter.com/z8UTlc3nYK — Ali-pop Danilicious (@aliajaded) May 13, 2018

You maybe cool, but you’ll never be Daniel Radcliffe brandishing handguns in a bathrobe and giant slippers cool pic.twitter.com/AIx0JEHm0X — Sean Richichi (@Mister_AoE) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets pic.twitter.com/qBpDbYwtqb — Felipe Herrera 🇨🇺 (@FelipeHerrera97) May 17, 2018

In an alternate universe, Childish Gryffindor drops a hot new single entitled “This is England” pic.twitter.com/ffw6OwQpvl — Marcel (@parcelmawlowski) May 17, 2018

What did you think of the photo? Tell us in the comments below.

