Daniel Craig to star in James Bond film again; Twitterati excited

Friday, May 25, 2018
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will reunite with Daniel Craig after Trainspotting for the 25th Bond film, slated to be released in October 2019. While many are looking forward to their reunion, others are excited to watch their favourite spy come alive on the silver-screen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 2:43:45 pm
daniel craig, james bond, james bond films, bond 25, daniel craig james bond danny boyle, danny boyle to direct james bond daniel craig, Indian express, Indian express News, Trending, Twitter reactions In typical Bond sass, the official James Bond Twitter account declared Daniel Craig as the lead in the film’s 25th edition.

Well, by the looks of it, it seems like just another good day for James Bond fans across the world. In typical Bond sass, the franchise’s official Twitter account declared Daniel Craig as the lead in the film’s 25th edition. The film will be directed by Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director best known for his films like the Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, Sunshine, 127 Hours among others. “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide.” read the tweet. Not surprisingly, the announcement generated quite a buzz on Twitter, leaving fans berserk.

While many seem to be looking forward to the two — Craig and Boyle — reuniting after Trainspotting, others are simply excited to start counting days to watch their favourite spy come alive on the silver-screen. According to a report by the BBC, the film is slated to release starting October 2019.

Check out some of their reactions here.

Excited much? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

