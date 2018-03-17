Latest news

A dairy truck accidentally spilled milk on UK streets, and a cop started a punny affair!

While giving traffic updates after the accident on Twitter, Police Constable Dave Wise wrote, "no point crying over spilled milk," to ask people to avoid the road. His tweet soon went viral on the micro-blogging site.

Winning hearts with quirky tweets has become a trend on the Internet. Be it relatable references from popular TV and Netflix shows or hit dialogues from Bollywood films, it doesn’t take too much time to grab attention. Not just Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police, but cops all around the globe have upped their social media game. And now, a policeman from London joined the brigade and wowed Tweeple with his punny thoughts.

Recently, a dairy truck loaded with carts of milk toppled, and dribbled milk all over Gloucester Road in the British Capital. Social media was full of images of the spillage but one particular tweet by a cop stole the show — way more than the actual traffic news update posted by the Gloucestershire Police’s traffic wing Force Control Room.

Tweeple loved his sense of humour and lauded him for cleverly using the idiom. His tweet soon went viral and garnered more than 1700 likes, at the time of writing. Soon, other Twitter users too used the opportunity to show off their ‘pun’ game.

And of course, there were many memes and jokes that gave a funny twist to the sorry event.

