A dairy truck accidentally spilled milk on UK streets, and a cop started a punny affair!

When the phrase ‘no point crying over spilled milk’ comes to life. (Source: PC Dave Wise/ Twitter) When the phrase ‘no point crying over spilled milk’ comes to life. (Source: PC Dave Wise/ Twitter)

Winning hearts with quirky tweets has become a trend on the Internet. Be it relatable references from popular TV and Netflix shows or hit dialogues from Bollywood films, it doesn’t take too much time to grab attention. Not just Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police, but cops all around the globe have upped their social media game. And now, a policeman from London joined the brigade and wowed Tweeple with his punny thoughts.

Recently, a dairy truck loaded with carts of milk toppled, and dribbled milk all over Gloucester Road in the British Capital. Social media was full of images of the spillage but one particular tweet by a cop stole the show — way more than the actual traffic news update posted by the Gloucestershire Police’s traffic wing Force Control Room.

Spillage on Over Roundabout, #Gloucester. Road currently blocked due to lorry shedding its milk load. @Tri_Force on scene and clean-up will be done as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/24wphedS94 — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 15, 2018

While giving traffic updates after the accident on Twitter, Police Constable Dave Wise wrote, “no point crying over spilled milk,” to ask people to avoid the road.

Tweeple loved his sense of humour and lauded him for cleverly using the idiom. His tweet soon went viral and garnered more than 1700 likes, at the time of writing. Soon, other Twitter users too used the opportunity to show off their ‘pun’ game.

Your puns are criminal 😂. — Scott McGready (@ScottMcGready) March 15, 2018

Mooo – ve along please, sir. Nothing to see here. — Philip Morris (@PhilipJMorris) March 15, 2018

It’s actually a deliberate trap. The police are on the lookout for a cereal killer. — Martin (@StarlingMoss) March 16, 2018

Bet the driver was in shock seeing that going passed-your-eyes ( pasteurised) — Blondie :0) (@blondechick_0) March 16, 2018

That’s going to end on a sour note🎶🎵🎶 — US Two 🚻 (@rhaig55) March 15, 2018

If you get lost just take the Milky Way 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Todd Howard (@tncuniversity) March 16, 2018

I dairy to find a better headline than that. 🐄 — Jackie 💜 (@jackieXcoffee) March 16, 2018

And of course, there were many memes and jokes that gave a funny twist to the sorry event.

Now all you need is a lorry carrying cereal to leave its back doors open — Jasmine Y (@stoleyaunicorn) March 15, 2018

Imagine how many cows were milked in the makin of this video lol — ⚒Bertaᐤᐝᐤᐝᐤ (@SmyRoberta) March 16, 2018

A very large rice pudding😉 — J.Lee (@lee88828880) March 16, 2018

Now to wait for a cookie truck to overturn! pic.twitter.com/c4IUExwdWL — Very Stable Genius Krysti 🐘🏈🏆🐬 (@TheRuntSquad) March 16, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd