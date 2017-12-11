Dad’s scathing letter, calling out the sexism at school in Australia is going viral for all the right reasons

This viral letter by a father in Australia has been retweeted more than 2000 times. (Source: Grumplestiltskin/Twitter) This viral letter by a father in Australia has been retweeted more than 2000 times. (Source: Grumplestiltskin/Twitter)

We are standing at the end of 2017, but sexism in the society is still pervasive. The roles assigned for men and women are still starkly different and so are the expectations from them. And, conditioned as we are, this sexism often gets perpetuated by schools and other institutions. But a father from Australia decided to have none of it. Stephen Callaghan penned an extremely scathing letter to his daughter’s school authorities after he came to know that girls from his daughter’s class were about to have a make-over during their library class while the boys were going to a local hardware store, Bunnings.

In the letter, addressed to the school principal, Callaghan writes, “I must draw your attention to a serious incident which occurred yesterday at your school where my daughter Ruby is a Year 6 student.” Taking a jibe at the sexism exhibited by the school, he further wrote, “When Ruby left for school yesterday it was 2017 but when she returned home in the afternoon she was from 1968.” Hinting at the dated and regressive attitude of the school, he further wrote, “Are you able to search the school buildings for a rip in the space-time continuum? Perhaps there is a faulty Flux Capacitor hidden away in the girls toilet block?” Finally, he concluded his letter with biting sarcasm. “I look forward to this being rectified and my daughter and other girls at the school being returned to this millennium where school activities are not divided sharply along gender lines.”

This was posted by Callaghan on December 6 and has been retweeted more than 2000 times at the time of writing.

Read his letter here.

I wrote a letter pic.twitter.com/oFJp7egVnf — Grumplestiltskin (@2FBS) December 6, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd