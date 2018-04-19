Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Presents Latest News

‘Life’s hard enough’: This letter by a dad who didn’t know how to use a washing machine is way too real

Parents often get too protective. One such moment was shared by Seann Walsh on Twitter to poke fun at his dad’s choice of words. The thread has gone viral as Netizens can't stop appreciating his dad's honesty.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 6:08:56 pm
dad writing leave letter for his son, dad letter to school for his kid, twitter moments, viral twitter moments This honest letter from a dad about how he finds it difficult to use a washing machine will make you smile. (Source: Dreamstime)
Related News

Parents often get too protective of their kids. Be it their school annual day or first day at college, they do everything in their stride just to see if their children are fine. And these things lead to embarrassing situations that the child has to bear all along their life. One such moment was shared by Seann Walsh on Twitter to poke fun at his dad’s choice of words.

Walsh shared an old letter that his dad had sent to his school teacher because his sweater was confiscated. “A letter from my dad to a teacher during my school years. “Life’s hard enough,” he tweeted alongside the image. In the formal letter, Walsh’s dad didn’t mean to sound playful but his honest words gave it a different tone.

“He told me that the jacket he normally wears is acceptable, but it was stained, therefore he could not wear it. His mother was in Cyprus last week on a break and I, unfortunately, was not able to use the washing machine. Sean was too embarrassed at having a father who cannot use a washing machine to say this. Anyway, my point is: Isn’t this just a little bit petty? Life’s hard enough,” he wrote in the letter.

Twitterati couldn’t help but appreciate the honesty of his father and also shared such embarrassing moments from their childhood in return. Check out some tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

Do you have any such memory? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now