‘Life’s hard enough’: This letter by a dad who didn’t know how to use a washing machine is way too real

Parents often get too protective of their kids. Be it their school annual day or first day at college, they do everything in their stride just to see if their children are fine. And these things lead to embarrassing situations that the child has to bear all along their life. One such moment was shared by Seann Walsh on Twitter to poke fun at his dad’s choice of words.

Walsh shared an old letter that his dad had sent to his school teacher because his sweater was confiscated. “A letter from my dad to a teacher during my school years. “Life’s hard enough,” he tweeted alongside the image. In the formal letter, Walsh’s dad didn’t mean to sound playful but his honest words gave it a different tone.

“He told me that the jacket he normally wears is acceptable, but it was stained, therefore he could not wear it. His mother was in Cyprus last week on a break and I, unfortunately, was not able to use the washing machine. Sean was too embarrassed at having a father who cannot use a washing machine to say this. Anyway, my point is: Isn’t this just a little bit petty? Life’s hard enough,” he wrote in the letter.

Twitterati couldn’t help but appreciate the honesty of his father and also shared such embarrassing moments from their childhood in return. Check out some tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

Not so very long ago I sent an email to my girls school saying ‘Dear Mrs Storey. Is it too much to ask for both of my girls to make it through the first week of term without you sending at least one of them home, crying’?

She mentioned that note until they left! — LB (@Scousebird) April 18, 2018

Do you have any such memory? Let us know in the comments below.

