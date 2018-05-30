Cyclone Mekunu: Netizens share terrifying videos of the destructive, heavy downpour

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2018 1:50:40 pm
cyclone mekunu, floods in mangalore, mekunu in mangalore, cyclone floods in mangalore, mekunu in oman, mekunu videos, mekunu cyclone viral videos, mekunu viral videos social media, Indian express, Indian express news Cyclone Mekunu: Many residents and on-lookers took to the Internet to share videos of the frightening sights that unfolded themselves in front of their eyes.

After wreaking havoc and making a severe landfall in Oman, the raging floods of Cyclone Mekunu hit India’s coastal areas like Karnataka, Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Many residents and on-lookers took to the Internet to share videos of the frightening sights that unfolded themselves in front of their eyes. One of the most spine-chilling videos that have gone viral is that in which a snake is seen waddling through the flooding rain waters as on-lookers stood watching under the roofs of shops and houses for shelter. Terrifying videos of the powerful waterfalls from Oman too, have generated a lot of buzz on social media.

The continuous and heavy rainfall in areas like Udupi and the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada has created a huge imbalance in the lives of people there. While residents in Mangaluru called it an “unforeseen rainfall”, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached out to assist the local administration officials in rescue operations.

ALSO READ | Mangaluru heavy rain: Cyclone Mekunu hits coastal Karnataka; several areas flooded, NDRF on alert

If you are brave enough to, watch the videos of the powerful cyclone disrupting lives, here.

Share with us pictures, videos and useful information you have regarding Cyclone Mekunu, in the comments’ section below.

