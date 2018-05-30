Cyclone Mekunu: Netizens share terrifying videos of the destructive, heavy downpour

Cyclone Mekunu: Many residents and on-lookers took to the Internet to share videos of the frightening sights that unfolded themselves in front of their eyes. Cyclone Mekunu: Many residents and on-lookers took to the Internet to share videos of the frightening sights that unfolded themselves in front of their eyes.

After wreaking havoc and making a severe landfall in Oman, the raging floods of Cyclone Mekunu hit India’s coastal areas like Karnataka, Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Many residents and on-lookers took to the Internet to share videos of the frightening sights that unfolded themselves in front of their eyes. One of the most spine-chilling videos that have gone viral is that in which a snake is seen waddling through the flooding rain waters as on-lookers stood watching under the roofs of shops and houses for shelter. Terrifying videos of the powerful waterfalls from Oman too, have generated a lot of buzz on social media.

The continuous and heavy rainfall in areas like Udupi and the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada has created a huge imbalance in the lives of people there. While residents in Mangaluru called it an “unforeseen rainfall”, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached out to assist the local administration officials in rescue operations.

If you are brave enough to, watch the videos of the powerful cyclone disrupting lives, here.

Breaking: Tropical Cyclone Mekunu causes destructive winds and flooding to Oman. At 115 MPH winds, Mekunu is the strongest storm to ever hit the country. pic.twitter.com/XJPhVFmqUS — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 25, 2018

Cyclone Mekunu has battered Socotra off the coast of Yemen and has made a bit of a mess of Salalah in southern Oman. Cat 3 downgraded in the last hour to Cat 1. pic.twitter.com/SoDZ9ZZv1Z — @GeoBex (@Bex2018Geobex) May 26, 2018

MSM, its time to move your cameras to MLR, away from the dirty politics of opportunists and ensure help reaches on time. #Mekunu cyclone causing havoc in #Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/CCUrIbR5eq — Girish Alva (@girishalva) May 29, 2018

Crossing a flooded road in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Mekunu. Report by Severe Weather Turkey pic.twitter.com/4LTNatWDEH — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 29, 2018

Share with us pictures, videos and useful information you have regarding Cyclone Mekunu, in the comments’ section below.

