BBC presenter falls into pool during live interview; Twitterati feel he ‘handled it like a pro’

During a live interview of England CWG swimmers, BBC's reporter Mike Bushell missed a step and made quite a splash in the pool. While some people on social media trolled the presenter, others were quite impressed with the way he handled the situation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2018 4:26:57 pm
cwg, Presenter falls in water during interview, cwg interviewer falls in water, BBC anchor falls in water, cwg indian gold tally, cwg mixed badminton score, cwg mixed badminton score, vp naidu cwg tweet, vijay goel cwg tweet, cwg saina nehwal, indian express, indian express news While preparing for the interview Mike Bushell skipped a step and made quite a splash. (Source: BBCBreakfast/Twitter)
In yet another news-anchoring blooper that is sure to leave you cracked up, BBC presenter Mike Bushell fell into a pool while he was busy chatting up with the Commonwealth Games’ swimmers. Right in the middle of the live interview, Bushell missed a step and fell, splashing into the pool as well as Internet history.

England CWG 2018 swimmers Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy, whom he was about to interview, were sitting on the edge of a small pool when the rather hilarious incident took place. Taking the joke on themselves, the official Twitter handle of the channel posted the video with a caption, “🤣 In case you missed it… 😱 What a recovery from Mike Bushell! #MikeFallsIn #BBCBreakfast.”

It did not take much time for the video to generate a buzz on social media, leaving people understandably amused thereafter. At the time of writing, the tweet had received over 900 re-tweets and 3,000 likes. Here, give the clip a watch:

From trolling the presenter to giving him a medal for the splash he made, there were many reactions to the shared clip. However, most people on Twitter were also impressed with the way Bushell continued the interview after the fall. Here are some of the reactions that followed the incident:

What do you think about the ‘splash’? Tell us in the comments section below.

