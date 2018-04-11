BBC presenter falls into pool during live interview; Twitterati feel he ‘handled it like a pro’

While preparing for the interview Mike Bushell skipped a step and made quite a splash. (Source: BBCBreakfast/Twitter) While preparing for the interview Mike Bushell skipped a step and made quite a splash. (Source: BBCBreakfast/Twitter)

In yet another news-anchoring blooper that is sure to leave you cracked up, BBC presenter Mike Bushell fell into a pool while he was busy chatting up with the Commonwealth Games’ swimmers. Right in the middle of the live interview, Bushell missed a step and fell, splashing into the pool as well as Internet history.

England CWG 2018 swimmers Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy, whom he was about to interview, were sitting on the edge of a small pool when the rather hilarious incident took place. Taking the joke on themselves, the official Twitter handle of the channel posted the video with a caption, “🤣 In case you missed it… 😱 What a recovery from Mike Bushell! #MikeFallsIn #BBCBreakfast.”

It did not take much time for the video to generate a buzz on social media, leaving people understandably amused thereafter. At the time of writing, the tweet had received over 900 re-tweets and 3,000 likes. Here, give the clip a watch:

🤣 In case you missed it… 😱 What a recovery from Mike Bushell! #MikeFallsIn#BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/c9OVGdtFxb — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 11, 2018

ALSO READ | CWG 2018 Live Updates Day 7 Gold Coast Live: Shreyasi Singh gives India gold; two bronze added to medal tally on Day 7

From trolling the presenter to giving him a medal for the splash he made, there were many reactions to the shared clip. However, most people on Twitter were also impressed with the way Bushell continued the interview after the fall. Here are some of the reactions that followed the incident:

Absolutely made my morning, swimming team trying to control the giggles, happy days, love Mike 😂 — Louise Davies (@loudavies2105) April 11, 2018

I could see the step and I was in the uk lol — peter gosling(petrov (@gosling_peter) April 11, 2018

Yes did see it!! He carried on talking the whole time. What a pro!!! 🤣 — Sue Smith (@pookiesmith2424) April 11, 2018

Such a professional though, the interview continued without a pause 🐳 — Michele Norris (@Norris23M) April 11, 2018

Poor Mike! #charliestayt managed to stay really calm. Well done! — Candy Bowles (@OiYanCandy) April 11, 2018

Had my usual Wednesday morning blues about going to work after my day off. But that was pure genius, I nearly choked on my breakfast. So funny. Gonna be laughing all day about that. Thanks Mike. — Keef B (@Keef_B_1) April 11, 2018

Just made me smile as I ran for the train — Bernard (@wombat45) April 11, 2018

Another t.v great moment to brighten anyones morning 🤣🤣😂😂 — E.M (@e_mawhinney) April 11, 2018

What do you think about the ‘splash’? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd