This bar sign set up to teach rude customers a lesson has gone viral for the right reasons

Isn’t it the coolest bar sign you’ve ever seen? (Source: Reddit/YouTube) Isn’t it the coolest bar sign you’ve ever seen? (Source: Reddit/YouTube)

How many times have you witnessed a customer behaving way too rudely with a shop owner, without even a trace of guilt? Something similar happened with Roanoke coffee shop owner Austin Simms, who was fed up of people being rude without any reason. To get rid of all unmannerly customers, Simms decided to put out a strong bar sign to teac them a lesson.

ALSO SEE | 23 funny zoo signboards that will leave you ROFL-ing!

The words written on a board sign outside CUPS Coffee & Tea went viral after it was posted on top of the Reddit online message board.

It read:

“One small coffee”

$5.00

“One small coffee, please”

$3.00

“Hello, I’d like one small coffee please.”

$1.75

People totally loved the idea and couldn’t stop complimenting the owner. A funny comment read: “And $10 a cup if you’re talking on the phone while ordering.”

One user went on to say, “You should patent that, you know this brilliant sign is going to show up all over the globe. Good for you. Have a great day,” and another one said: “People need to start using their manners more nowadays. People have forgotten that if you use your manners, you will get what you give.”

However, it came as a “shocker” for Simms, who said he was “just trying to be funny, not famous.” Shedding light on how he got the idea, he told WDBJ, “I decided because I need to solve all the injustices of the world to start charging more for people who didn’t take the time to say hello and connect and realize we’re all people behind the counter.”

The shop owner has gained immense popularity after that and has even been interviewed on news channels. Check out a video in which he explains what made him put the sign out of his shop.

Watch the video here.

Amazing, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd