Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick has sent Twitterati into a tizzy

The fame and calibre of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo need no retelling. And yet the celebrated Real Madrid forward elevated things to another level in the first leg of Champions League’s quarter-final when he hit a glorious and unimaginable bicycle kick against Juventus FC in Turin. Ronaldo had scored the first goal within the opening 3 minutes of the match and with the bicycle kick scored the second. Real Madrid won the match 3-0, that helped them take a massive step towards reaching eight successive Champions League semi-finals.

Notwithstanding the collective performance of Real Madrid, it is Ronaldo’s goal that remained the highlight of the match. It came at a time when Juventus were dominating the ball in the second half and had put the Real defence under a lot of pressure. After the goal, Juventus fans, who had been booing Ronaldo throughout the match gave him a standing ovation.

Ronaldo’s goal has made people on social media go into a frenzy. Not only are they unanimously praising the goal, but also are finding it hard to belief that something like this happened. The reaction of Zinedine Zidane, the coach of Real Madrid is also going viral. Zidane was left stunned and so were the spectators. While one wrote, “When Zidane does this, you know you’re good,” another wrote, “How do I explain this to my unborn children ? 14 goals in 9 matches. LEGENDARY.” There are also some jokes and memes floating on social media but none have trivialised Ronaldo’s staggering talent. The general consensus seems to be that people are glad they are alive while Ronaldo played.

