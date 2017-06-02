Hillary Clinton’s ‘Covfefe’ reply to Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ remark is winning the Internet

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s recent Twitter exchange has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s recent Twitter exchange has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

COVFEFE. Now that we have got your attention, like Donald Trump did when he tweeted out everybody’s new favourite word about two days ago, we’d like to bring to your notice another tweet by the President of the United States that is now making news. Referring to Hillary Clinton as ‘crooked Hillary’ in a tweet, Trump responded to her interview at the Recode Code Conference in California’s Rancho Palos Verdes, where she spoke at length about her 2016 Presidential campaign. Here’s the catch though — Hillary had a rather interesting way of responding to Trump’s ‘crooked Hillary’ comment. Clearly, it was Hillary-1, Trump-0.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” Trump wrote on Twitter on June 1. Read Trump’s tweet here.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

In case you were wondering what was Clinton’s reply, she joined the Internet in speaking the language they have been speaking these days. In what could be unarguably a historic retort, she tweeted: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.” Of course, we are guessing what she actually wanted to say was “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” but who are we to stop Clinton, if she wants to indulge in some harmless Twitter trolling fun.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost,” she had said in the interview. She also categorically emphasised on several reasons as to why she did not win, including the spread of fake news on Facebook. She also said she had suspicions about Trump’s involvement in directing Russia about spreading misinformation about her.

Here are some of the reactions her post garnered.

The Circus-Peanut-in-Chief will never measure up to HRC 👑 That 3M people popular vote loss is in the history books for good. pic.twitter.com/XtqJLEn1IA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 1, 2017

