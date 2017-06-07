This couple’s Instagram photo is going viral for all the right reasons

Jazzy’s post has more than 58,000 likes at the time of writing. (Source: a_body_positive_jazzy/Instagram) Jazzy’s post has more than 58,000 likes at the time of writing. (Source: a_body_positive_jazzy/Instagram)

All of us do not have a similar body structure. While some of us are naturally broad, others have a rather petite frame. But sadly even though it is natural, not everybody understands this. The general consensus of a ‘perfect figure’ is misleading and skewed. Owing to this stereotype, those who do not conform to it are relentlessly fat shamed by others, and instances of this on social media are plenty.

However an Instagram post is defying this stereotype. On June 2, an Instagram user Jazzy (a_body_positive_jazzy) posted a picture of herself and her husband in which the couple can be seen on a beach, wearing their bathing suits and holding hands. Apart from looking very much in love, the picture also reveals the different body types of the husband and the wife. In the post with the picture, Jazzy opened up about her struggles and how it took her years to accept herself.

“Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! How could he love something that isn’t “perfect”? How could a man who was “born fit” love someone like me! I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the “perfect” body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!” she wrote.

Needless to say her post is winning hearts and has more than 58,000 likes at the time of writing. While one user wrote, “You two are most beautiful couple. Love you guys. God bless.” another wrote, thank you for the inspirational words.. I was in Cuba last week and saw so many different shaped beautiful woman with 2 pieces an thongs etc. an I thought im here sweating with a 1 piece I need to learn how to embrace my curves!” There were also others who were moved by Jazzy’s inspirational words. One such user wrote, “You’re an inspiration and has nothing to do with your looks, but your strength, humbleness, and love of self and family. Keep on inspiring!”

In another post she encouraged others to love themselves, and wrote, “I just want to share with you guys this insider article that has been written about me. I am in awe that my journey has touched so many! I am truly thankful for each and every one of my positive followers! Life is beautiful and so are you!!”

But her acceptance did not come easily. Jazzy was criticised by others and wad told that she is promoting “being physically unfit”. This was the comment.

Refusing to be discouraged, Jazzy posted it and and wrote that contrary to what others think, all she is doing is promoting the idea to love one self.

“Earlier this morning I got this very negative comment! Starting this journey publicly I knew that I would get some negative comments and I TRIED to prepare myself for the day that they started. But when I saw this comment no lie it hurt! It stabbed me hard, harder then I thought it was going to! So I had to take a step back and think to myself .. why would someone be so hateful of another person! Why would they say such rude things. But then I figured it out! People like this hate on others because they are not happy with themselves! This person does not know me! They don’t know that I am VERY healthy and WILL live for my kids! They don’t know that I eat healthy, hike, go to the gym all the time and can most likely out lift them any day! Just because I’m a big girl doesn’t mean I’m unhealthy and promoting being unhealthy! I’m simply promoting loving yourself the way you are! Never did I say unhealthy is the way to be. So for others that want to downplay me as a person and what I am trying to accomplish, go ahead leave your negative comment! They will only be used as fuel to my fire of promoting happiness!!” she wrote.

All her posts are inspiring, and encourage others to love themselves.

