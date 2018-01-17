Couple travel around the world, seal their happy moments with kissing pictures

Making the most of their travel, this couple also ended up making a strong statement. (Source: Anna Gapych/Instagram) Making the most of their travel, this couple also ended up making a strong statement. (Source: Anna Gapych/Instagram)

“I have found out that there ain’t no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them.” — Mark Twain.

It is quite common for couples to take a break from their daily routine and travel to break the cycle of monotony. However, Anya and Shyam upped their game by taking selfies around the world in different locales and sealing the happy moments with a kiss.

Taking to social media, Instagram user Anna Gapych whose bio reads ‘Girl on a run. 40 countries. 365 days. This is it. #kissisit’, has shared several pictures of herself and her partner.

The journey of this couple and their statement ‘kiss’ started when Gapych posted a picture of the two of them with their passports and wrote, “#kissisit This is it. The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single kiss. 40 countries. 365 days. Food, places and people everywhere. The first steps and the first #kissisit begins in India, we keep the road to Mongolia with the land of Genghis Khan.”

As the couple went on their journey, the locations continued to change but the pose remained the same. Check out the multiple pictures posted by Gapych:

Interestingly, her posts also give out interesting facts and information about the country they are visiting.

Are these pictures urging the traveller in you to pack your bags and book your ticket? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

