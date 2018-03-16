Latest news

What would your pet do if it were human? Food tester to soccer mom, here’s what Twitterati think

Can pets have a career too? In response to a quirky thread, people started tweeting out pictures of their pet and what profession they would have picked — right from stay-at-home moms to party planners!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2018 10:34 pm
dog professions, what profession would you pick for your pet, pet professions, bizarre professions for animals, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news Can you imagine a profession for your pet? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

If you have a pet, you might have envied its life — for all most creatures do is eat, sleep and play! However, every pet has its own personality trait distinctive from the other. Based on these characteristics, can you imagine a profession for your pet? Seems like a person going by the name Shaaanxo on Twitter had the same thought when she decided to ask people if they could imagine a job for their pet, had it been a human.

In her tweet, she wrote, “What would your pet’s job be if they were human? In no time, people starting responding to her post tweeting out pictures of their pet and what profession they would have picked. It is quite amusing to see how many people came together to give this tweet a thought. From stay-at-home moms to party planners, there were many hilarious responses to the question.

Posting a picture of her dog a person, one Twitter user wrote, “My dog would be a stay at home mum who’s way too involved with his children’s lives and always wants to talk to the manager.Yes he’s a boy,” while another stated, “My two, Dexter (chi) & Diesel (staffy) would be really cocky mall cops who think they’re like actual police.”

Check out some hilarious responses on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 16: Latest News