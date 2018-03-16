What would your pet do if it were human? Food tester to soccer mom, here’s what Twitterati think

Can you imagine a profession for your pet? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Can you imagine a profession for your pet? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you have a pet, you might have envied its life — for all most creatures do is eat, sleep and play! However, every pet has its own personality trait distinctive from the other. Based on these characteristics, can you imagine a profession for your pet? Seems like a person going by the name Shaaanxo on Twitter had the same thought when she decided to ask people if they could imagine a job for their pet, had it been a human.

In her tweet, she wrote, “What would your pet’s job be if they were human? In no time, people starting responding to her post tweeting out pictures of their pet and what profession they would have picked. It is quite amusing to see how many people came together to give this tweet a thought. From stay-at-home moms to party planners, there were many hilarious responses to the question.

What would your pets job be if they were human? — shaaanxo 🐼 (@xoShaaan) March 16, 2018

Zoe would be a party planner. But she’s kind of bitter because nobody throws parties for her. pic.twitter.com/e1maE3WCm7 — Katy (@lustrelux) March 16, 2018

Posting a picture of her dog a person, one Twitter user wrote, “My dog would be a stay at home mum who’s way too involved with his children’s lives and always wants to talk to the manager.Yes he’s a boy,” while another stated, “My two, Dexter (chi) & Diesel (staffy) would be really cocky mall cops who think they’re like actual police.”

Check out some hilarious responses on the micro-blogging site.

My two, Dexter (chi) & Diesel (staffy) would be really cocky mall cops who think they’re like actual police 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rcg11wuNe8 — Ash Bottcher (@AshBottcher) March 16, 2018

Lucy would be a food tester, she loves her food . Heidi would be a hair model, bc her hair is so long and Phoebe would be a runner, she loves her wheel 💜 xxx pic.twitter.com/QG8M28btK1 — 🌸🎀 Allison 🎀🌸 (@Alwayssparkkle) March 16, 2018

I think my little girl (Rosie, the first photo) would be a good nurse. She likes to cuddle people and make people smile. Barney (second photo) would make a good runner. He’s always got the zoomies. pic.twitter.com/zjNrNDmqyB — phee | 👽 (@freelinsalvarez) March 16, 2018

Writer or poet, socially anxious to the max, loves one on one time and deep thought provoking conversations pic.twitter.com/oH0sgatiTz — deirdre chaaang (@xdeleven) March 16, 2018

Garbage lady and spa receptionist pic.twitter.com/z4wqiF9Cp1 — Chelsey Batchelor (@whitesparrowss) March 16, 2018

Corporate liaison, military police, summer camp counselor. pic.twitter.com/Keh4HRsC5w — Lyndsay Nesper (@LyndsayDel7) March 16, 2018

Professional napper/overly aggressive soccer mom pic.twitter.com/mCWyNR7z6R — Nicole Pursley 🇺🇸 (@NicolePursley) March 16, 2018

Diesel would work with kids. He loves kids pic.twitter.com/EshQEgnai1 — ⚡️Valeria⚡️ (@Deetroh49) March 16, 2018

