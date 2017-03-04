Conservative’s tweet on “the future that liberals want” dramatically transforms into hilarious memes diffusing positivity

Which side are you on? Choose your side – Liberals or Conservatives. (Source: /pol/ News Network/Twitter, Mat/Twitter) Which side are you on? Choose your side – Liberals or Conservatives. (Source: /pol/ News Network/Twitter, Mat/Twitter)

The conservatives and liberals of the US have always been at loggerheads. If one supports something, the other roots for the exact opposite. The conflicting nature of their outlook and views runs deep and will probably exist till the end of time. However, this time around, a friction between these two groups who are divided based on their ideology sprang into action on Twitter.

ALSO READ| Woman leaves her car parked overnight outside a restaurant; gets a pleasant surprise

It all began with Boubah Barry, who after seeing a drag queen sitting next to a woman in niqab on a subway train that he boarded decided to capture the moment in his lens. He considered this to be a symbol of diversity and so, shared the picture on Instagram. Wired quoted Boubah as saying, “It’s diversity. They sit next to each other, and no one cares.” However, his benign plan of spreading positivity went for a toss after a seemingly conservative Twitter account by the name of @polNewsNetwork1 used the same picture as an alarming sign of increasing liberalism in the country with the message – “This is the future that liberals want.”

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/QwterpqQbH — /pol/ News Network (@polNewsNetwork1) March 1, 2017

ALSO READ|Kal Penn’s hilarious spoof to mock Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway is going viral

The anti-liberalism post was having a smooth run on Twitter until the liberals made a note of it. And in a split second, the tables got turned with hordes of people giving it back to @polNewsNetwork1 while seconding the photo and saying that they really wanted a future like that. Not only that, many people had their own versions of a bright future which they didn’t shy away from sharing. Soon enough, the social media space got laden with hilarious memes – all taking potshots at the supposedly conservative twitter user.

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/zVGLNjt35z — Conor Battle (@conorbattle) March 3, 2017

This is the future liberals want. pic.twitter.com/A2bPNhUZBn — 🐺🤜🐸💨 (@SFtheWolf) March 2, 2017

this is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/26wWUKfLCg — darth™ (@darth) March 2, 2017

this is the future Liberals want pic.twitter.com/ENqJPKIc49 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/aMyU4TiTOi — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/WCJHcP1BuL — Mat (@MatCro) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/BXgkx6eWk1 — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/s6tcHNbGBr — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/YcLDaUa6N1 — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/RGULHdFA1x — Philip K. Dingus (@PhilipKDingus) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/lMABkacn4f — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/Ckg1kpL585 — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want. pic.twitter.com/2CHmaFkTt1 — Chai Goth (@Abid_ism) March 2, 2017

This is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/PGbLWyonGb — Ian Williams (@Brock_toon) March 2, 2017

this is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/6671NeUw3y — Amanda M-W (@Manda_like_wine) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/BRipQXKIqx — Jack Cat 😽 (@MrJackCat) March 2, 2017

This is the future that liberals want pic.twitter.com/9KSoEblUIE — Jocelyn Plums (@FilthyRichmond) March 2, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd