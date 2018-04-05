Presents Latest News

Commonwealth Games 2018 subtitle error reminds Twitter users of Australia’s oppresive colonial past

During Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony, while buzz on how the royals seemed bored and how performers must have been lip-syncing also lit up the Internet, it is a subtitle error during a performance of John Farnham classic ‘You’re The Voice’ that got people talking the most.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018
commonwealth games 2018, commonwealth games opening ceremony, commonwealth games mistakes, cwg 2018, commonwealth games updates, commonwealth games latest, commonwealth games Twitter, commonwealth games you're the voice subtitle error, commonwealth games goof-ups, we rob someone's daughter, we rob someone's son, Indian Express, Indian Express News The subtitle goof-up during Commonwealth Games 2018’s opening ceremony reminded people on Twitter of Australia’s history of colonialism and oppression. (Source: Twitter)
The Commonwealth Games 2018 started on April 4, in Gold Coast, Australia, with a spectacular opening ceremony. Displaying the art and culture, ways of life and history of Australia, the performances in the grand lead-up event were nothing less than enthralling. However, even as people across the world couldn’t get over how glorious the performances were, discussions around how the invited royals seemed bored and allegations of how performers must have been lip-syncing also lit up social media, especially Twitter.

However, it is a subtitle error during a performance of John Farnham classic ‘You’re The Voice’ that got Netizens buzzing away the most. The lyrics in Farnham’s song that is supposed to be: “we’re all someone’s daughter, we’re all someone’s son”, came on screen in Channel 7 broadcast as: “We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son.” Given Australia’s history of colonialism and how its current socio-political situation is known to be not in favour of the Aboriginal communities in the country, it did not take people much time to call out the ‘eerie resemblance’.

The lyrics in Farnham’s song that is supposed to be: “we’re all someone’s daughter, we’re all someone’s son”, came on screen in Channel 7 broadcast as: “We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son.” (Source: Twitter)

Check out some of the reactions here.

Eerie, much?

