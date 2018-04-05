Commonwealth Games 2018 subtitle error reminds Twitter users of Australia’s oppresive colonial past

The subtitle goof-up during Commonwealth Games 2018’s opening ceremony reminded people on Twitter of Australia’s history of colonialism and oppression. (Source: Twitter) The subtitle goof-up during Commonwealth Games 2018’s opening ceremony reminded people on Twitter of Australia’s history of colonialism and oppression. (Source: Twitter)

The Commonwealth Games 2018 started on April 4, in Gold Coast, Australia, with a spectacular opening ceremony. Displaying the art and culture, ways of life and history of Australia, the performances in the grand lead-up event were nothing less than enthralling. However, even as people across the world couldn’t get over how glorious the performances were, discussions around how the invited royals seemed bored and allegations of how performers must have been lip-syncing also lit up social media, especially Twitter.

However, it is a subtitle error during a performance of John Farnham classic ‘You’re The Voice’ that got Netizens buzzing away the most. The lyrics in Farnham’s song that is supposed to be: “we’re all someone’s daughter, we’re all someone’s son”, came on screen in Channel 7 broadcast as: “We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son.” Given Australia’s history of colonialism and how its current socio-political situation is known to be not in favour of the Aboriginal communities in the country, it did not take people much time to call out the ‘eerie resemblance’.

The lyrics in Farnham’s song that is supposed to be: “we’re all someone’s daughter, we’re all someone’s son”, came on screen in Channel 7 broadcast as: “We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son.” (Source: Twitter) The lyrics in Farnham’s song that is supposed to be: “we’re all someone’s daughter, we’re all someone’s son”, came on screen in Channel 7 broadcast as: “We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son.” (Source: Twitter)

Check out some of the reactions here.

holy shit I had closed captions on and it said “we rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son” when she was singing ‘you’re the voice’ lmaooooo #OpeningCeremony — 💃🏻 (@400luxy) April 4, 2018

How long can we rob each other down the barrel of a gun — Minimum Viable Choc (@noreasonspec) April 4, 2018

Ya, big disconnect between what we show to the world vs how we actually act — Simon R (@Rugbysmartarse) April 4, 2018

I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong all these years. How embarrassment! — Deborah Pickett (@futzle) April 4, 2018

Well it makes sense with the ‘barrel of a gun’ bit following. — Joe “Mental” Mentalino (@doritoeubanks) April 5, 2018

Spectacular subtitle slip on Commonwealth Games broadcast, which is held on occupied Bundjalung land and has triggered Aboriginal-led protests against violent British colonisation… Pic via @PPantsdown pic.twitter.com/pRjicpA3T4 — Sally Rugg 🏳️‍🌈 (@sallyrugg) April 5, 2018

Oh there is a God after all! And Mother Earth was guiding this too! — Change The Date 🎙💖📼 (@RachelQuayle08) April 5, 2018

😂Watching #CommonwealthGames2018 opening ceremony on TV laughing at subtitles on screen for the great Aussie song ‘You’re the Voice’…lyrics are translated…🎼”We rob someone’s daughter, we rob someone’s son” 😂#justabittootrue — Paula Kontelj (@Paula4Geelong) April 4, 2018

Eerie, much?

