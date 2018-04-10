Comedian Kumail Nanjiani asks people the first TV show they’ve watched; Twitterati flood his post with responses

Do you remember the first tv show you watched? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do you remember the first tv show you watched? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Popular Pakistani-American stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani unleashed a wave of responses from people on social media when he asked them whether they remembered the first ever TV show they fell in love with. In his tweet, he wrote, “Q: what was the 1st TV show you loved, completely? Not cartoons you watched as a kid. I mean, as you got a bit older. Maybe early teens, when you could really start engaging intellectually. For me, Star Trek: TOS. Intellectually, emotionally. Blew me away. The world felt bigger.”

Soon people started sharing the names of various shows such as Silicon Valley, Batman, Kirk and more. At the time of writing the post had received over 400 retweets and over 8,000 likes.

While some just gave out the name of the TV show they watched, others added a little more about the show and why they liked it. Some also named cartoons they watched and why they should count. “Twin Peaks. Used to tape it so I could rewatch and study it all week, I was completely obsessed. (And strangely I started watching in season two).” “I think it was Doctor Who, which I really just started watching to impress a boy. And then next thing I know, I’m clutching a pillow and sobbing as David Tennant regenerates,” were some of the responses on the tweet. Here are some other reactions:

Gargoyles is definitely a cartoon i watched as a kid, but i feel like it should still count. the Macbeth arc was mind-blowing for me at the time. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 9, 2018

Same! The original Star Trek was where I first encountered literary/philosophical/political ideas. Plus my 1st crush was on James Tiberius Kirk. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) April 9, 2018

The Twilight Zone. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 10, 2018

Twin Peaks. Used to tape it so I could rewatch and study it all week, I was completely obsessed. (And strangely I started watching in season two) — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 10, 2018

X-Files. — The Truth Is Out Blair (@SarahLBlair) April 9, 2018

I think it was Doctor Who, which I really just started watching to impress a boy. And then next thing I know, I’m clutching a pillow and sobbing as David Tennant regenerates. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 10, 2018

The Simpsons, Star Trek TNG, Seinfeld. Also, Columbo fucked my shit up. I like the idea of pretending to be stupid and slow so you can bust a-hole rich criminals. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) April 10, 2018

Do you remember the first TV show you ever watched? Tell us in the comments section below.

