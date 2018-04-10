Presents Latest News

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani asks people the first TV show they’ve watched; Twitterati flood his post with responses

It did not take a lot of time for the tweet to receive multiple responses from people. Soon Twitterati started sharing the names of various shows such as Silicon Valley, Batman, Kirk and more. At the time of writing the post had received over 400 retweets and over 8,000 likes.

Popular Pakistani-American stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani unleashed a wave of responses from people on social media when he asked them whether they remembered the first ever TV show they fell in love with. In his tweet, he wrote, “Q: what was the 1st TV show you loved, completely? Not cartoons you watched as a kid. I mean, as you got a bit older. Maybe early teens, when you could really start engaging intellectually. For me, Star Trek: TOS. Intellectually, emotionally. Blew me away. The world felt bigger.”

While some just gave out the name of the TV show they watched, others added a little more about the show and why they liked it. Some also named cartoons they watched and why they should count. “Twin Peaks. Used to tape it so I could rewatch and study it all week, I was completely obsessed. (And strangely I started watching in season two).” “I think it was Doctor Who, which I really just started watching to impress a boy. And then next thing I know, I’m clutching a pillow and sobbing as David Tennant regenerates,” were some of the responses on the tweet. Here are some other reactions:

Do you remember the first TV show you ever watched? Tell us in the comments section below.

