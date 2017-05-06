Wife swallows $7000 cash after argument with ‘cheater’ husband

Doctors could remove only 57 0 bills from the woman’s stomach, rest were digested by gastric juices. (Source: News from World/ Youtube) Doctors could remove only 57 0 bills from the woman’s stomach, rest were digested by gastric juices. (Source: News from World/ Youtube)

Infidelity is a serious crime, and many a time partners have come up with unusual ways to teach their cheating partner a lesson. Recently, a woman, who found her husband cheating on her ate up their life’s savings, literally.

28-year-old Sandra Milena Almeida from Colombia reportedly hid the cash in their house after she became aware of her husband’s unfaithfulness and was secretly planning to leave him, the Metro, UK reported. However, soon enough the man found out that she had all their saving and tried to arrive at a solution and through negotiation claimed half of the money. Soon matters got out of control and in the heat of the moment, the wife swallowed the stash of cash — $7000!

Yes, the woman literally gulped down rolled-up cash and was later admitted to a hospital for a surgery after complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Reaching the hospital, Almeida didn’t tell doctors about the money, but X-rays showed up many small packets that were causing a blockage between her stomach and intestine. Doctors thought maybe she was on drugs but were shocked when they opened her up.

At the Santander University Hospital in Bucaramanga doctored were shocked to find scores of $100 notes. A team of surgeons managed to pull out only 57 notes after cleaning and drying them out in the operating theatre. So, while only $5700 were recovered intact, rest of the money was lost because of the gastric fluids.

Juan Paulo Serrano, the hospital’s chief surgeon told Colombia’s Radio Caracol that the extracted cash has been passed on to the police and a judge will have to decide how to split it. Meanwhile, the wife has been released from the hospital and is now in recovery.

