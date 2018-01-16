Latest News

Ever seen frozen eyelashes? Photos of the coldest village with -62°C temperature will send shivers down your spine

Known as the coldest city in the world, Oymyakon in Siberia is experiencing icy cold weather with temperatures dipped down to minus 62 degree Celsius. Due to frost and snow, everything around the place is freezing - including people's eyelashes!

If snow could start a fashion trend, icicle eyelashes would top the list.
Do you feel like hiding under multiple layers of your blanket in the winter season? If you can’t stop shivering in a moderately cold climate, have you ever imagined how people survive in the coldest village of the world where the temperature drops to almost minus 62 degree Celsius? The temperature in a small town named Oymyakon in Siberia has dipped down tremendously, and the photos that have surfaced on the Internet will astonish you.

With snow smeared all around their eyelashes, people struggle to survive even after covering themselves in thickly furred double coats. Taking to social media, many people shared pictures of the frozen icicyles around their eyelashes. According to the Daily Mail, the village inhabits only about 500 people.

While a digital thermometer was installed in the village last year, it stopped working after recording a temperature of minus 62 degree Celsius. It is also said that one villager in Oymyakon went on to record a temperature of minus 67 degree Celsius, and others agreed that the official readings did not tell the full story, The Sun reported. Many also revealed that even though the climatic conditions are pretty extreme in the village, people try not to let it hamper their daily routine. Check out these pictures captured in the icy cold weather.

However, this isn’t the first time something like this has gone viral. Earlier too, a Chinese boy’s photo created a buzz on social media after the little one arrived from school with a frozen face and hair.

While such an extreme weather brings in a lot of difficulties for people belonging to that area, there are some positive aspects to it as well — remember the mesmerising freezing bubbles and the hot water freezing experiment?

