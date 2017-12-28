Coincidence or rebirth? These guys found their FRAMED artsy TWINS at museums

Framed over a century ago! People find their art-lookalikes on canvas. (Source: Twitter) Framed over a century ago! People find their art-lookalikes on canvas. (Source: Twitter)

It’s true that travel squeezes in a lot of stories but how often do you expect to meet your twin? Some people believe that everyone has a twin in some part of the world and maybe that’s true. Sometimes those twins could actually turn out to be framed paintings and photos in renowned museums! A bunch of people around the world have been sharing such serendipitous ‘meetings’ with their artsy doubles on social media, and it’s SO remarkable and uncanny at the same time.

‘Museum doppelganger’ was trending on social media soon after people started posting pictures of having discovered their twins in Renaissance-era paintings. Twitterati posts their pictures with the painting with fun captions making us wonder if there is some connection between the two. Many of these portraits painted hundreds of years ago seem so uncannily similar that it has Netizens confused. No matter how much you consider it a coincidence, it’s pretty spooky nevertheless.

me lol pic.twitter.com/xQjAKZEIdV — Mustache Cash Stash (@Catapilonics) December 27, 2017

found my 18th century smol dutch boy doppelgänger pic.twitter.com/9maxY6K1QW — Rosa (@rosatallack) December 27, 2017

L8 2 tha parti~ pic.twitter.com/0W41PWgp8r — Alexander Farah (@heyitsalexfarah) December 27, 2017

This happened to me a few years back pic.twitter.com/yDVIaH5dId — Letters (@tj_jaeger) December 27, 2017

Twins in The Louvre pic.twitter.com/K2kXE2jsRq — Kayleigh (@kaaayls_xo) December 27, 2017

Not quite, but kinda pic.twitter.com/RHtvwKPU6n — Lana Rosenberg (@LanaRosenberg1) December 27, 2017

thought i should leave this here too. sophie turner as pre-raphaellite paintings

(cr: wingedwolves on tumblr) pic.twitter.com/zxL1d3rKcl — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 27, 2017

THERE IS MORE AND IDK ABOUT Y’ALL BUT I LITERALLY WON’T REST UNTIL I FIND MY DOPPELGÄNGER IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/niAsYg3g3R — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

THERE IS MORE AND IDK ABOUT Y’ALL BUT I LITERALLY WON’T REST UNTIL I FIND MY DOPPELGÄNGER IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/niAsYg3g3R — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

THERE IS MORE AND IDK ABOUT Y’ALL BUT I LITERALLY WON’T REST UNTIL I FIND MY DOPPELGÄNGER IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/niAsYg3g3R — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

THERE IS MORE AND IDK ABOUT Y’ALL BUT I LITERALLY WON’T REST UNTIL I FIND MY DOPPELGÄNGER IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/niAsYg3g3R — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

people that found their doppelgängers in art museums omg this is so cool pic.twitter.com/JNlfGp1juP — deenerys (@cdaenerys) December 26, 2017

me lol pic.twitter.com/xQjAKZEIdV — Mustache Cash Stash (@Catapilonics) December 27, 2017

Have you found your artsy twin? Tell us or share links to your photos with us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd