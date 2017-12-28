Best of 2017

Coincidence or rebirth? These guys found their FRAMED artsy TWINS at museums

Do you believe in 'everyone has a twin' theory? These unsuspecting people were just walking through museum halls only to discover their artsy doppelganger framed and painted hundreds of years ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 6:47 pm
Framed over a century ago! People find their art-lookalikes on canvas.
It’s true that travel squeezes in a lot of stories but how often do you expect to meet your twin? Some people believe that everyone has a twin in some part of the world and maybe that’s true. Sometimes those twins could actually turn out to be framed paintings and photos in renowned museums! A bunch of people around the world have been sharing such serendipitous ‘meetings’ with their artsy doubles on social media, and it’s SO remarkable and uncanny at the same time.

‘Museum doppelganger’ was trending on social media soon after people started posting pictures of having discovered their twins in Renaissance-era paintings. Twitterati posts their pictures with the painting with fun captions making us wonder if there is some connection between the two. Many of these portraits painted hundreds of years ago seem so uncannily similar that it has Netizens confused. No matter how much you consider it a coincidence, it’s pretty spooky nevertheless.

Have you found your artsy twin? Tell us or share links to your photos with us in the comments below.

