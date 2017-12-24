Top News

Twitterati post quirky Christmas tree-toppers they’re using this Xmas

Right from Serena Williams, Beyoncé to Hillary Clinton, people are experimenting with the Christmass tree decoration for this festive season. Who is your favourite star?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2017 6:09 pm
Christmas tree, Christmas tree decor, Christmas tree decorations Here are tips for quirky Christmas tree decor. (Source: Twitter)
With the holiday season here, everything’s getting a Christmassy touch – be it food or the decor. We all like to have our Christmas tree to have that old classic feel. However, a little bit of play with creativity does no harm. A fake or real tree doesn’t matter the inspiration to have that perfect Christmas tree is always present.

If you are falling short of inspirations, we have compiled a few quirky tree decorating ideas that will give your tree a different look. People on social media are posting pictures of tree toppers and it is not the usual star but their personal favourite. Right from Serena Williams, Beyoncé to Hillary Clinton everything that inspires or tops your favourite’s list can be replaced from the usual star.

As decorating a Christmas tree is an old tradition in many households, even though how busy they are. Early decorations were mostly homemade ornaments and brightly dyed popcorn garlands, but today’s decorations include everything from souvenir ornaments to vinyl records and lots of twinkling lights. So why not give it a change and make a personalised tree this season.

Check out few quirky tree toppers that are going viral on social media.

