Twitterati post quirky Christmas tree-toppers they’re using this Xmas

With the holiday season here, everything’s getting a Christmassy touch – be it food or the decor. We all like to have our Christmas tree to have that old classic feel. However, a little bit of play with creativity does no harm. A fake or real tree doesn’t matter the inspiration to have that perfect Christmas tree is always present.
If you are falling short of inspirations, we have compiled a few quirky tree decorating ideas that will give your tree a different look. People on social media are posting pictures of tree toppers and it is not the usual star but their personal favourite. Right from Serena Williams, Beyoncé to Hillary Clinton everything that inspires or tops your favourite’s list can be replaced from the usual star.
As decorating a Christmas tree is an old tradition in many households, even though how busy they are. Early decorations were mostly homemade ornaments and brightly dyed popcorn garlands, but today’s decorations include everything from souvenir ornaments to vinyl records and lots of twinkling lights. So why not give it a change and make a personalised tree this season.
Check out few quirky tree toppers that are going viral on social media.
I made this tree topper like 3 years ago and I still use it lol what’s wrong with me pic.twitter.com/tNZqHkv4t5
— 🥝🎄 (@changeofhaz) December 10, 2017
“I believe in the little tree topper.” –@RachelMiner1
I made this little Cas for our tree last year. 😇🎄 pic.twitter.com/aQ70WNg0PA
— banana!SAM 🍌 (@the_endverse) December 18, 2017
Now that’s a tree topper!!! pic.twitter.com/kiE8MT3ILM
— Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) December 16, 2017
Christmas Hopper Tree Topper pic.twitter.com/UCAgDZURAO
— PogbaAce (@PogbaAce) December 17, 2017
Deck the halls, I will. Star Wars Yoda Tree-Topper: http://t.co/bpJtyTc3yU pic.twitter.com/LJ0CaHe7vZ
— ThinkGeek (@thinkgeek) December 13, 2017
Our tree topper can kick your tree topper’s ass. ‘Keep the Falcon in Christmas’. #SamWilson #thereasonfortheseason #maga pic.twitter.com/hAxhe5PHMF
— Will Hoge (@WillHoge) December 17, 2017
DIY #MariahCarey Christmas Tree Topper! pic.twitter.com/CNCH1sOg7D
— Julia Cunningham (@juliacunningham) December 18, 2017
The Dolly Parton tree topper I got @flyingmcoffee is too top heavy for our tree, wouldn’t you know. pic.twitter.com/CYRTi8Mna2
— Sleigh And Rudolph(urrena) 🦌🔔 (@ladufurrena) December 2, 2017
The tornado tree topper has made its yearly touch down! pic.twitter.com/6YUbpi6ySk
— Matt Grinter (@matt_grinter) December 19, 2017
David Lee Roth Tree Topper.
Christmas is complete. @VanHalen #Christmas pic.twitter.com/CdWDOVBhLm
— JLaC (@JLaC975) December 17, 2017
weve replaced the christmas tree topper pic.twitter.com/sIrj0dOfqn
— Gatomán 🐱🖒 (@madohomo) December 16, 2017
Now that Serena, Beyoncé, and Hillary have conquered the world, it’s time these queens get their own tree topper! via @Womentolookup2 #Resistmas pic.twitter.com/8fhfnv2Hjk
— Shomeo (@SassBaller) December 9, 2017
Scrat from Ice Age is our traditional tree-topper pic.twitter.com/cJ0cQ4yZ6L
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 10, 2017
A proper feminist history teacher’s tree topper 🎄 pic.twitter.com/JnKrnhnUyl
— A White (@abster_abi) December 9, 2017
That’s so good! Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/FVZTbOX1e6
— Shelley (@shllygbbs) December 19, 2017
When you can’t decide between a star or an angel tree topper get both: @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/hXdKy0z6KP
— Lana Gay (@LanaGay) December 19, 2017
