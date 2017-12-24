Twitterati post quirky Christmas tree-toppers they’re using this Xmas

Here are tips for quirky Christmas tree decor. (Source: Twitter) Here are tips for quirky Christmas tree decor. (Source: Twitter)

With the holiday season here, everything’s getting a Christmassy touch – be it food or the decor. We all like to have our Christmas tree to have that old classic feel. However, a little bit of play with creativity does no harm. A fake or real tree doesn’t matter the inspiration to have that perfect Christmas tree is always present.

If you are falling short of inspirations, we have compiled a few quirky tree decorating ideas that will give your tree a different look. People on social media are posting pictures of tree toppers and it is not the usual star but their personal favourite. Right from Serena Williams, Beyoncé to Hillary Clinton everything that inspires or tops your favourite’s list can be replaced from the usual star.

As decorating a Christmas tree is an old tradition in many households, even though how busy they are. Early decorations were mostly homemade ornaments and brightly dyed popcorn garlands, but today’s decorations include everything from souvenir ornaments to vinyl records and lots of twinkling lights. So why not give it a change and make a personalised tree this season.

Check out few quirky tree toppers that are going viral on social media.

I made this tree topper like 3 years ago and I still use it lol what’s wrong with me pic.twitter.com/tNZqHkv4t5 — 🥝🎄 (@changeofhaz) December 10, 2017

“I believe in the little tree topper.” –@RachelMiner1 I made this little Cas for our tree last year. 😇🎄 pic.twitter.com/aQ70WNg0PA — banana!SAM 🍌 (@the_endverse) December 18, 2017

Now that’s a tree topper!!! pic.twitter.com/kiE8MT3ILM — Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) December 16, 2017

Christmas Hopper Tree Topper pic.twitter.com/UCAgDZURAO — PogbaAce (@PogbaAce) December 17, 2017

The Dolly Parton tree topper I got @flyingmcoffee is too top heavy for our tree, wouldn’t you know. pic.twitter.com/CYRTi8Mna2 — Sleigh And Rudolph(urrena) 🦌🔔 (@ladufurrena) December 2, 2017

The tornado tree topper has made its yearly touch down! pic.twitter.com/6YUbpi6ySk — Matt Grinter (@matt_grinter) December 19, 2017

weve replaced the christmas tree topper pic.twitter.com/sIrj0dOfqn — Gatomán 🐱🖒 (@madohomo) December 16, 2017

Now that Serena, Beyoncé, and Hillary have conquered the world, it’s time these queens get their own tree topper! via @Womentolookup2 #Resistmas pic.twitter.com/8fhfnv2Hjk — Shomeo (@SassBaller) December 9, 2017

Scrat from Ice Age is our traditional tree-topper pic.twitter.com/cJ0cQ4yZ6L — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 10, 2017

A proper feminist history teacher’s tree topper 🎄 pic.twitter.com/JnKrnhnUyl — A White (@abster_abi) December 9, 2017

When you can’t decide between a star or an angel tree topper get both: @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/hXdKy0z6KP — Lana Gay (@LanaGay) December 19, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd