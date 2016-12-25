Christmas puzzles: Can you spot the robin and sheep among the herd?

Some eye exercise for the Holiday season. (Source: Focus Clinic, Dudolf/ Facebook) Some eye exercise for the Holiday season. (Source: Focus Clinic, Dudolf/ Facebook)

Remember last year during this time for Christmas, people went crazy looking for a panda among zillion (not literally) snowmen? The mind-boggling image by Illustrator Gergely Dudás alias Dudolf kept people hooked onto their screen looking for one black-and-white pair of ears among hundreds of carrot-nose! Well, he is back to make our Holiday season interesting or safer to say confusing.

This time the Hungarian artist choose to puzzle us with nothing hundreds of Santas and hid a tiny sheep among the herd. It’s no joke trying to find a lone white blob with a red cap among hundreds of red-and-white illustration. However, people who noticed the exception claimed it looked more like a cat than a sheep. Someone even suggested, “Maybe that IS a cat, and you still haven’t found the sheep!???!!!!” While another said it was “quite easy this time.”

But many still struggled to find the exception, no matter what you call it cat or sheep. For those who failed miserably last time, rejoiced and wrote, “Yes! Finally I got one! It’s going to be a good year now. Thanks for the pics throughout the year. Merry Christmas” while another remarked, “That took me longer than I thought it would but very rewarding to find it finally!”

Shared on his Facebook page the Christmas trick for 2016, the artist also provided the link to the solution. The post has gone viral like last year with over 4,500 shares, at the time of writing. Along with the snowmen and panda picture, Dudolf had also thrown a contest to spot the cat among a flock of owls, last year for Christmas.

If you too think this was easy then we have another eye exercise for you — finding a robin amid a herd of red-nosed reindeer. The crazy optical illusion picture was created by Focus Clinics, a London-based laser eye clinic. And very honestly, the eye clinic warns, “It’s a tough one.”

Did you find the sheep and the robin? If not click here for the solution.

