These innocent ‘letters to Santa’ written by kids are melting hearts online

Parents have been sharing their kids' online and the innocent parchments have has us all going "awwww". While one three-year-old left Twitterati in splits with his demand of "3 puppies and a giraffe" among other things, another won hearts by simply wishing his friend "Ryan" feel better.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2017 7:40 pm
christmas, santa claus, letters to santa, kids santa letters, children letter to santa, innocent santa letters, funny santa letters, viral news, christmas news, indian express Parents are sharing their child’s letter to Santa Claus and it’s beautiful.(Source: Pixabay)
There nothing like getting a Christmas present from Santa Claus. Opening the surprise gift from Santa on Christmas morning brings the greatest joy to kids. Which is why many — to avoid confusion or rule out the possibility of being left out — write letters to Santa, with the hope that come December 25, their wishes will be answered.

With Christmas just a week away, it’s quite a busy time of the year for Santa and his associates reading the letters sent to the North Pole. And while some are they are filled with a long list of things — such as the next big toy or games — others try to use this opportunity to get something unusual like, say, a giraffe. But the underlying sentiment is common, one of adorable cuteness.

Well, parents have been sharing their kids’ online and the innocent parchments have has us all going “awwww”. While one three-year-old left Twitterati in splits with his demand of “3 puppies and a giraffe” among other things, another won hearts by simply wishing his friend “Ryan” feel better. And after the year 2017 has been, we surely need a dose of such innocence and Christmas cheer.

Take a look at some of these amazing letters to Santa Claus:

Beautiful, isn’t it?

