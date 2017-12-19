These innocent ‘letters to Santa’ written by kids are melting hearts online

Parents are sharing their child’s letter to Santa Claus and it’s beautiful.(Source: Pixabay) Parents are sharing their child’s letter to Santa Claus and it’s beautiful.(Source: Pixabay)

There nothing like getting a Christmas present from Santa Claus. Opening the surprise gift from Santa on Christmas morning brings the greatest joy to kids. Which is why many — to avoid confusion or rule out the possibility of being left out — write letters to Santa, with the hope that come December 25, their wishes will be answered.

With Christmas just a week away, it’s quite a busy time of the year for Santa and his associates reading the letters sent to the North Pole. And while some are they are filled with a long list of things — such as the next big toy or games — others try to use this opportunity to get something unusual like, say, a giraffe. But the underlying sentiment is common, one of adorable cuteness.

Well, parents have been sharing their kids’ online and the innocent parchments have has us all going “awwww”. While one three-year-old left Twitterati in splits with his demand of “3 puppies and a giraffe” among other things, another won hearts by simply wishing his friend “Ryan” feel better. And after the year 2017 has been, we surely need a dose of such innocence and Christmas cheer.

Take a look at some of these amazing letters to Santa Claus:

My 3 year old son’s letter to Santa. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cypFngzrTI — M Bopp (@MdotBopp) December 11, 2017

My 12 year old, autistic son’s letter to Santa

Dear Santa; I would like everyone to have the best Christmas in the whole WORLD! I am also greatly sorry for the fact I don’t use that Pogo stick you gave me, I will try to use it more often.

From: Cameron pic.twitter.com/OBmUg1wTkJ — Stuart Duncan (@autismfather) November 19, 2017

A friend’s son wrote this letter to Santa Claus. His Christmas wish is to have Ryan Shazier feel better. pic.twitter.com/yYPH46kdmn — Ryan Recker (@RyanRecker) December 15, 2017

Dear 🎅, I hope you are well. Very proud of the polite start to my daughter’s santa letter. #SantaClaus #christmaslist pic.twitter.com/QibNChB4zZ — Brenda Frawley (@missusconneely) November 24, 2017

My son’s letter to Santa. Looks like he shares my preference for writing in capital letters. Ha! pic.twitter.com/2tccnGqMzJ — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) December 5, 2017

So I was tidying my little boy’s desk and I found his letter to Santa on there. @LanaParrilla and @bexmader look what he’s asked for 😂😍❤️💚 (anyone who can’t read it; it says “For me and my Mummy to meet Lana Parrilla and Rebecca Mader and give them a hug”) 😍❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/kkP11b716x — ➸ 𝓚𝒆𝓵𝓵𝔂 ♥ (@EvilRegalKelly) December 12, 2017

My daughter’s letter to Santa asking for friends for her brother who is getting bullied. pic.twitter.com/Im9TCZ3jP8 — Brandon Courtney (@Courtne8Brandon) December 16, 2017

Hey, got any spare elves? My daughter’s letter to Santa: pic.twitter.com/CQRKEmKpGo — Michael Meloy (@mlmeloy) December 6, 2017

My 5 year old daughter had us write a letter to Santa Claus that said “if you can’t get me what I’ve asked for, I completely understand. Please thank the elves for working so hard!” My heart hurts. — Taron Cochrane* (@taroncochrane) December 10, 2017

Beautiful, isn’t it?

