Chrissy Teigen fixed Ivanka Trump’s grammar, and Twitter erupted with laughter

Chrissy Teigen found a major fault with Ivanka Trump’s tweet, and couldn’t help herself from correcting it. (Source: Twitter) Chrissy Teigen found a major fault with Ivanka Trump’s tweet, and couldn’t help herself from correcting it. (Source: Twitter)

Ivanka Trump has been trolled on social media several times in the past — be it when she was caught looking fondly at Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau or when she misquoted Albert Einstein. The US First Daughter became the butt of all jokes again when Chrissy Teigen correctly pointed out a major grammatical error in her tweet. It seems the American model, who has already got US President Donald Trump to block her on Twitter, has his family on the list next.

Ivanka shared a cute picture of a baby on social media, and captioned it: “Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!” Targeting Trump’s daughter, Teigen corrected a huge flaw in the 35-year-old’s post on the microblogging site, and wrote: “‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby.” No sooner did she put out the tweet, it went viral with more than 310,000 likes and 58,000 retweets. Check out their tweets below.

Take a look at Ivanka’s photo with an adorable baby here.

Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

And, here‘s Teigen’s fiery response.

“Otherwise” implies you did not like hangin with this baby. http://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Trying to take the former’s side, a Twitter user Tom Davies, whose handle is @tomdavies1986, tweeted: “Doesn’t she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?!”

Doesn’t she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?! — Tom Davies (@tomdavies1986) September 20, 2017

But, Teigen had a smashing reply to outwit him too. “Overall, is the word,” she blatantly replied.

Overall, is the word. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Check out a few more reactions on Twitter below.

No word at all would be even better – ‘the best part of an incredible day’. — Tom Davies (@tomdavies1986) September 20, 2017

Don’t try to bring Ivanka down! Her day was otherwise incredible! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) September 20, 2017

She doesn’t understand what otherwise means.. — ⓡⓐⓕⓘ (@raficlassy) September 20, 2017

they have the best words — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 20, 2017

Hey, at least she didn’t misuse an apostrophe! — Dante Centuori (@ScienceDante) September 20, 2017

….”otherwise” she explains herself very well… — Deborah Williams (@Deborah61488995) September 20, 2017

The endless irony of this family that has trouble stringing together coherent sentences in English wanting to keep non English speakers out — sarah (@rsarahsez) September 20, 2017

They have so much money, like why can’t they just get an english major to just tweet for them 🙄 — Gisela Estrada🌿 (@giselie18) September 20, 2017

Ok. You can take him back to bed, now. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Tk2FvxbcVq — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) September 19, 2017

the rest of us bow to your grammatical perfection and greatness. — Suzanne fisher (@Suzannefisher17) September 19, 2017

What do you think of the tweet talk between the two? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd