Chinese man steals Mercedes logos from cars to get more likes on his social media page

A man’s attempt to get more likes on social media landed him in jail. (Source: M 93/Wikimedia Commons) A man’s attempt to get more likes on social media landed him in jail. (Source: M 93/Wikimedia Commons)

When it comes to coming across bizarre stories, the Internet seldom disappoints. From humorous stories such as the Warwickshire Police being trolled for a weird e-photo they posted to people ‘snorting condoms’ for an online challenge, the oddity of things is often preserved on this platform. However, sometimes the urge to accentuate one’s presence and increase the number of likes, followers, etc., on social media leads to absurdity. Interestingly, a man in China was arrested after he stole Mercedes-Benz badges in Yongkang, Zhejiang Province, China, from over a dozen cars and filmed himself doing it just to get more likes on a video sharing website according to Zhejiang Traffic Radio.

The Shanghai-based Nbd.com.cn report said that the Yongkang Police received multiple complaints from Mercedes-Benz owners complaining about the theft. The man in question, whose full name was not revealed, was tracked down through a surveillance camera footage. The Police found several car badges in the accused’s flat, as per the same report.

The 25-year-old confessed to the police that he had recently been obsessed with Tik Tok, a short video social platform, but was not able to get attention there. However, after watching a video where people were popping out Mercedes-Benz car logos, he got inspired and got the idea, stated a CGTN Report.

As per South China Morning Post, the man drove around the area in his car and stopped whenever he spotted a Mercedes-Benz. It is then that he took the badges out and filmed himself doing so.

