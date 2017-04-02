This story of 78-year-old grandma taking care of a girl with brittle bone disease will reaffirm your faith in humanity

The loving grandmother carries the little child on her back every day. (Source: CCTV/ Facebook) The loving grandmother carries the little child on her back every day. (Source: CCTV/ Facebook)

Time and again we have heard heartwarming stories that reassure us that blood-relation is not all in the world but it’s love and compassion that can save the world. Loving one’s own grandchildren may be easy and quite natural, but giving it all to a rescued kid with a terminal illness is something else. Such is the story of little Nana and her ‘granny’ Li Xianju — that will reaffirm your faith in humanity.

Li Xianju of China spotted little Nana in a woven basket near a bridge, when she was a few days old. The 78-year-old woman fell in love with the little one instantly and decided to give all her love to her, who was abandoned by her parents.

Nana and her granny attend school together! (Source: CCTV/ Nana and her granny attend school together! (Source: CCTV/ Facebook

However, two years after Nana was adopted by Xianju, Chongqing native, the girl now 8, was diagnosed with the brittle bone disease. A rare congenital disorder that jeopardise bones in the patient’s body even with slightest moment or touch, making it susceptible to breaking easily. The disease makes leading a normal life difficult for the patient, let alone doing regular activities like walking, standing or even eating. But nothing came in between their love.

The old but fit grandmother took charge of the kid and has been trying to make her lead a normal life as possible. She “began to carry Nana on her back wherever they went as the girl found it difficult to walk due to the disorder”, a report by the China Daily said.

The loving granny not only carries her around but also helps her in school. She helps little Nana even in the classroom and supports her in doing her homework and also attend class together.

Few of the heartwarming images of Nana and Xianju were recently shared on CCTV, China’s Facebook page and it got a lot of positive reaction. People applauded the old woman for her endless and selfless love and effort.

